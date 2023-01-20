Amazon's drone delivery division was reportedly hit hard by layoffs

The Prime Air program only just started dropping off packages in test markets.

Amazon
Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read

Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed plans to lay off around 18,000 workers. The move has hit certain divisions hard, including Comixology and Prime Air. The latter's drone delivery program was just starting to gain traction after commencing deliveries in test markets and unveiling a new model, but the layoffs have reportedly had a significant impact on that team.

Prime Air employees learned about the cuts on Wednesday, according to CNBC. Employees in the drone delivery department's design, maintenance, systems engineering, flight testing and flight operations teams are said to have been laid off. Workers at multiple locations have been dismissed, it has been claimed, including at Amazon's Seattle headquarters and a drone testing facility in Oregon. Around half of the employees at the test site were reportedly let go.

Headcount reductions were seemingly expected given the many struggles that the drone delivery group has endured over the years. In 2013, Amazon founder CEO Jeff Bezos announced a plan to start delivering packages by drone within 30 minutes. After years of testing, the company finally gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration in 2020 to start delivering orders by drone. Amazon began doing so in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, just a few weeks ago.

A spokesperson declined to tell CNBC how many Prime Air workers Amazon has let go. The layoffs come only two months after the company unveiled a redesigned drone that could fly further than its predecessor and withstand light rain.

In recent months, Amazon executives have laid off workers from the hardware, Alexa, robotics and physical store divisions. CEO Andy Jassy said in early January that the company was “prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses.”

Recommended Stories

  • Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids

    When New York's first licensed recreational marijuana outlet opened last month, the chief of the state's Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, proudly hoisted a tin of watermelon-flavored gummies above the crowd. Outside the Manhattan shop, he displayed another purchase — a jar containing dried flowers of a cannabis strain called Banana Runtz, which some aficionados say has overtones of “fresh, fruity banana and sour candy.” For decades, health advocates have chided the tobacco industry for marketing harmful nicotine products to children, resulting in more cities and states, like New York, outlawing flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

  • Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 43 percent off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today, including deals on Kindle, Apple, Bose, Roomba and more.

  • In a Tokyo supermarket, signs of struggle for Japanese business

    Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise. Steep price increases on surging raw materials costs are squeezing Japan's workers, as years of deflation or minimal rises give way to 41-year-high inflation of 4%. And, while major companies are offering raises amid government pressure, many of the small and midsize firms that employ the vast number of Japanese workers cannot keep up.

  • Google is laying off 12,000 employees

    Google parent Alphabet is cutting around 12,000 jobs, or around 6 percent of its global workforce.

  • Just What's Going on With AT&T and Its Charts?

    AT&T is a long-time household name that's synonymous with telephones and communications. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has moved up from a low in October but has "rolled over" in recent weeks. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has just made a lower high when prices made a slightly higher high - creating a bearish divergence.

  • The Easiest Ways to Sync iMessages Across All Your Devices

    I recently picked up a new iPhone, and for the most part, I love it. What I didn’t love was not having my iMessages on my new iPhone synced up with my other Apple devices. Sure, my new phone had my most recent messages, but from there, things got weird. For example, most of the messages I saw when I first opened many of my chats were from 2017, which isn’t ideal. Luckily, I have managed to fix this problem, and so can you.

  • Bullish on Intel in 2023? Buy This Top Chip Stock Instead

    As iconic a company as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is, the bear market and recent severe downturn in consumer spending on electronics (like PCs and laptops) have done a number on "chipzilla." Revenue is in decline, which has dropped Intel to third place in largest chip companies by sales (the top spot is now held by Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is in a close second place). There's hope Intel can make a comeback, especially as it retools its data center offerings and chips for consumer electronics.

  • Scientists Can Now Use WiFi to See Through People's Walls

    Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University can now map human bodies through walls using WiFi signals. This won’t get creepy.

  • The MacBook Air Is Down to $899 During Early Presidents' Day Apple Deal

    Apple Presidents' Day deals 2023 are already starting at Amazon and Walmart. Shop deals on Apple iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and Beats by Dre headphones.

  • First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app

    Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system. This month, the Biden administration said it would broaden use of the so-called CBP One app to allow asylum seekers to enter their personal information as a pre-screening step for a U.S. appointment to request asylum. "I'm really excited, I can't wait to see my family," said Alejandra, a Venezuelan migrant who entered El Paso, Texas from the border city of Ciudad Juarez, headed for Florida.

  • Sony PlayStation VR2 hands-on: Thoroughly impressive

    Sony is about to launch its PlayStation VR2 headset in February. Our writer manages to try it in a hands-on event. Here are his impressions.

  • T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

    The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

  • This Hall Effect Stick Upgrade Kit Will Solve Joy-Con Drift Forever

    GuliKit, makers of the truly excellent KingKong Pro 2 wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch, which we reviewed last year, has just released an upgrade/repair kit for the official Nintendo Joy-Cons that brings its drift-free Hall effect joysticks to the handheld console’s native controllers.

  • 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Many growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the Nasdaq Composite bear market, but some have been hit harder than others. Notably, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices plummet 30% and 48%, respectively, marking the sharpest decline either stock has suffered in the past 10 years. Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying today.

  • Meta's chief product officer says the metaverse will one day be as 'important as the smartphone'

    Meta's Chris Cox told the World Economic Forum that his company is creating VR products for everything from gaming to drug development.

  • Porsche expands its range of infotainment system retrofit kits

    Porsche Classic now offers infotainment system retrofit kits for 911, Cayman, Boxster and Cayenne models built during the 2000s.

  • You Can Export Your Entire iMessage History

    When you want to back up your iMessage chats, iCloud is a severely limited option. It’s good for syncing your chats across devices, and to avoid sudden data loss, but that’s about it. Anyone who has ever tried to find a particular message from years back, especially if that message contains a photo or video, knows there’s a lot of room for improvement. While we wait for Apple to improve iCloud for Messages on its own, check out these better alternatives for exporting and managing your iMessages.

  • T-Mobile suffers data breach impacting 37 million customers

    T-Mobile US Inc. suffered a cyberattack that exposed some information belonging to 37 million customers, but not "the most sensitive" kinds.

  • Colorado's 2023 football schedule: Previewing the Buffaloes’ season

    Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson react to the release of the 2023 Colorado football schedule. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • 6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up

    The start of the year is a good time to invest in all of your tech needs. Whether you need an upgrade to existing equipment or backup protection to ensure your devices are charged and ready to go at...