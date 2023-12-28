When is Amazon Prime bringing adverts to the UK and how can I avoid them?

Amazon Prime Video has finally confirmed that viewers in the UK will get adverts in 2024.

This means the end of uninterrupted viewing on Amazon Prime unless you're willing to pay extra for it.

Amazon Prime viewers can retain their advert-free shows by paying an extra monthly fee to the platform on top of their usual subscription.

Amazon explained that the move would "allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time".

A representative added: "We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

While viewers in the US will be forced to sit through adverts on the platform from January 29, UK viewers have a little longer before the change is introduced.

Amazon also reportedly plans to introduce adverts to viewers in other countries, such as Italy, Mexico, and Australia, later in 2024.

This move feels inevitable in some ways, with many streaming giants being forced to reassess their payment models following the pandemic. Netflix and Disney already offer some versions of ad-filled viewing.

So, what do we know about Amazon Prime Video ads in the UK?

When are adverts coming to the UK?

It's been confirmed that Amazon Prime viewers in the UK will have to watch ads starting from February 5.

That means UK viewers have just over a month of ad-free viewing left on the platform before the ads kick in.

What are the adverts?

Amazon has already included adverts on its live events, such as sports, and that's not changing.

However, the new update is different as it means you'll also be exposed to adverts when watching other shows.

Amazon explained that the new update would include "limited advertisements" on the platform.

It is unclear at this point whether that means adverts will stream before a show or during running time.

People who use Amazon Prime won't need to do anything, and the adverts will automatically start appearing from February 5 in the UK.

How to avoid the adverts

Viewers will have the option to pay an extra £2.99 to unlock an ad-free experience.

This doesn't apply to adverts displayed during live sporting events but will remove new ads due to come in from February 5.

The average Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 a month in the UK, including delivery perks and access to Prime Video.

It means that viewers who wish to enjoy Amazon Prime without the ads will be paying £11.98 a month from February 2024.