Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best toy deals from Star Wars, LEGO and more the kids will love
Whether you're looking to replenish your stash of kids' birthday gifts, or just get an early start on your holiday shopping, Prime Day 2021 is a great opportunity to score major discounts on popular toys.
We've found can't miss deals on a variety of toys that are sure to please every kid on your shopping list.
The best toy deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day
Jetson Lumi 3 Wheel Light-Up Kick Scooter for $36.99 (Save $23): We're big fans of Jetson's scooters, so we highly suggest you snap up one of their oh-so-cute light-up versions that are sized just right for young kids.
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Expert Building Kit for $48.99 (Save $21): You simply can't go wrong with this super cool ship in a bottle made of LEGOs. Ideal for the kid who needs a detailed building project to fill the long, lazy days of summer.
Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set for $83.99 (Save $36): We love this magnetic building set that will keep kids of any age engaged. Magna-Tiles rarely go on sale, so don't miss out on this incredible deal.
Tinkertoy 100 Piece Essentials Value Set for $15.99 (Save $24): Great for preschoolers and advanced builders alike, this classic toy is great for strengthening small motor skills. Plus, it's an amazing 60% off, which is a total steal.
LEGO DUPLO Town World Animals for $65.99 (Save $34): For little ones who are too young for traditional LEGOs, DUPLO is an excellent starting point. This set will give them plenty of options to start building.
ArtCreativity Bubble Lawn Mower for $15.73 (Save $14.94 with coupon): The perfect toy for summertime outside fun, bubble lawnmowers are always popular. Grab this great deal before it sells out.
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter for $18.99 (Save $11): Star Wars fans will delight in this out-of-this-galaxy LEGO set that has 269 pieces.
Schwinn Balance Toddler Bikes for $66.49 (Save $33.50): Is your toddler ready for their own set of wheels? A balance bike is just the thing to help them learn balance and get ready for their eventual big kid bike—and these are being sold at an awesome price.
Huffy Kids Bikes 20-inch for $108.49 (Save $46.50): Take advantage of this great deal on 20-inch Huffy bikes and make this the summer your grade school kid cruises around the neighborhood solo.
