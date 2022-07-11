Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best things Reviewed staff are buying on Prime Day

Find out what Reviewed editors have their eye on this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tomorrow, July 12, marks the first day of the 48-hour shopping event you (and we all) have been restlessly waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. It's a prime time to snag your favorites at amazing discounts. If you've been bookmarking the deals you're itching to shop, you’re not the only ones: Our editors here at Reviewed are also looking to score some sweet deals and have their eye on everything from smart tech to home essentials and kitchen appliances.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

We spend our days testing and vetting all the best products that’ll improve your life so it’s a no-brainer that the things on our Reviewed editors’ wish lists have passed the quality test. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, no worries—there’s still time to sign up at a discount and take advantage of all the Prime perks.

Here’s what our editors are eyeing this Amazon Prime Day—thank us later when you find yet another great thing to add to your wish list.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 50+ best early Amazon deals today

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

1. A smart tech purchase to improve daily life

The Echo Show 5 is seeing great discounts on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Smart tech is no doubt one of the smartest purchases to make on Prime Day and Executive Editor of Commerce Tercius Bufete agrees. “It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day if I didn’t throw caution to the wind and buy a stupid-cheap Echo device,” he says. "I picked up the Echo Show 5. After some deals flexing, the $80 product ended up costing me $12. I did a trade-in of a non-Echo speaker that I don’t use anymore to capitalize on a trade-in offer. I’m stoked to put it in my kitchen, watch step-by-step instructions from J. Kenji López-Alt, and put my wok to good use.”

The Echo Show 5 is Reviewed-vetted; we particularly like its energy-monitoring qualities, entertainment features and integrated privacy shutter on the front-facing camera.

$35 at Amazon

2. An indoor camera for home security

Tech products have some pretty steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

TJ Donegan, Content Development Director is looking for smart ways to up his home security. "We bought the Echo Show 5 + Blink Indoor Camera combo and traded in an old Echo so it was only $10 for both. We bought it because it is an incredible deal and I wanted a small display to see video doorbell and camera feeds when I'm in my office and stuff gets delivered."

$45 at Amazon

3. Cleaner air and less allergies

Plenty of home appliances are on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

If you find yourself battling pollen and dust allergies season to season or live in a big city ripe with pollution, an air purifier might just help. The Winix models are particularly loved around here—in fact, this one is the second purchase for Deputy Head of Audience Development Rachel Moskowitz.

"I have a Winix air purifier already and feel like it’s helped so much with seasonal allergies and pet fur and such," she says. "I’m getting another one to expand to the rest of my apartment!"

$200 at Amazon

4. A perfect movie night

Movie buffs, rejoice. “The big Criterion Collection sale’s going on this month, which means a lot of great movies are 50% off right now—at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other places," says Alex Kane, Senior Editor of Search and Updates. That means not only can you pick up your favorite classics at a discount but you can also grab some new gems for future movie nights.

Kane has his picks all figured out. "I’m gonna pick up Scorsese’s Raging Bull on 4K, The Incredible Shrinking Man, and maybe Hellbound: Hellraiser 2. It’s easy to get carried away; both labels have phenomenal selections.”

$20 and up at Amazon

5. A high-functioning pizza oven

Upgrade your pizza-making with deals on pizza ovens this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Looking to make at-home dinners easier? Or perhaps you want to save money and bring takeout home. Managing Editor of Commerce Jennifer Beaudry did both: "I bought the Ooni Karu 12 pizza oven (at the wise recommendation of Partner Content Editor Isabelle Kagan) for my husband for Father’s Day and we’ve been happily feasting ever since. The oven is sleek, compact, heats up to more than 900 degrees (!) and makes gorgeously charred crusts. (Ooni makes some of our very favorite pizza ovens and I can cosign that we’re loving ours.)"

Want to upgrade your at-home pizza experience? There's plenty of accessories on Amazon to make using your pizza oven even more of a breeze. "This Prime Day, I’m browsing for accessories to make the whole experience even more functional (and even more fun!)," Jennifer explains. "I’m hoping for deals on this pizza peel and this infrared thermometer for easy temperature checks—and while we’ve been loving the flavor from the wood-burning mode, I’m contemplating getting this converter kit so we can toggle between wood and propane."

$400 at Amazon

6. Practical and reassuring baby products

Parents can take advantage of the great discounts on baby products on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

If you're a parent, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snag all the baby products you've had your eye on. Managing Editor of Partner Content Kate Ellsworth will be doing just that: "I'll be hunting for all the best Nose Frida products our Parenting Editor Anna Lane recommended! They're going on sale and I'm stocking up!"

The NoseFrida Snotsucker in particular is a team fave for other Reviewed staff parents—Gift Guide Editor Jeaneen Russell called it the "absolute best."

$10 and up at Amazon

7. A stellar music experience with Apple Airpods Pro

Apple Airpods Pro are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

"I may be the only person left in America without them," jokes Leigh Harrington, Reviewed's Managing Editor of Home. "I need some AirPods!"

The Apple AirPods Pro have earned our mark of approval and consistently rank as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market so it's no surprise that Amazon Prime Day buyers have these earbuds in their sights. Given the Pro's snug fit, sound quality and not-so-cheap price, Prime Day is the most opportune moment to click "check out" on this highly-coveted pair.

$170 at Amazon

8. A security purchase for the pool

Score the best deals on home products this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Parenting editor Anna Lane hopes that the SwamCam Pool Alarm goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day. "We finally finished our pool, and while my kids are older and strong swimmers, it’s still important to keep an eye on them. Plus, as they get older and become teenagers we can make sure they’re not up to any funny business…"

The SwamCam Pool Alarm offers motion detection, an HD livestream and a speaker that allows you to talk to whoever's in the pool at the moment. Plus, it'll alert you to any emergency even when the app isn't open on your phone, so you can have peace of mind if you have to walk away while your family's swimming about.

$495 at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: What the Reviewed staff is buying for Amazon Prime Day 2022