The best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals for 2023

You'll find tons of deals on headphones and earbuds for Amazon Prime Day, and thankfully Apple's AirPods are included in that group. Whether you're looking for a gift to give a student in your life ahead of the back-to-school season, or you need to upgrade your aging pair of buds, there are a bunch of Prime Day AirPod deals to consider. As long as you have an iPhone, you'll be able to get the most from Apple's earbuds, which are packed with iOS and macOS conveniences. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day AirPod deals we could find.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 The second-gen AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds from Apple that you can get, with strong ANC, good sound quality and excellent transparency mode. $199 at Amazon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 for Prime Day. These buds are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. We still consider these to be the best earbuds for iPhone users thanks to their Apple-specific features like quick pairing and switching and hands-free Siri.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $140 $169 Save $29 The third-gen AirPods may not have active noise cancellation like the Pros do, but they have improved sound quality and longer battery life than their predecessor. $140 at Amazon

Apple's updated AirPods have been discounted to $140 for Prime Day. Released in 2021, these wireless earbuds improve upon their predecessors in nearly every way. They have better sound quality, a more comfortable design and a longer battery life. They don't have ANC like the AirPods Pro do, but it's hard to beat the third-gen AirPods at this price for iPhone users.

AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 The second-gen AirPods are a little old at this point, but they're a good option if you're on a tight budget and want a pair of wireless earbuds that integrated seamlessly with Apple devices. $90 at Amazon

The second-generation AirPods are down to $89 for Prime Day. These wireless earbuds are a bit old at this point, but if you have less than $100 to send and want a pair that work seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices, these are a good option. They fit similarly to Apple's EarPods and they have improved wireless range.

AirPods Max

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 Apple's AirPods Max remain on the expensive side, but they're a much better buy when you can get them on sale like they are now. $450 at Amazon

The high-end Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $450 for Prime Day this year. Since these over-ear headphones cost $550 normally, it's always wise to wait for a sale like this to buy them. We gave them a score of 84 in our review for their comfortable design, excellent sound quality, strong ANC and good battery life.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.