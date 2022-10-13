Amazon Prime Day ends tonight—get this top-notch security cam while it's still on sale

Eufy Security up to 41% off on Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The end of Amazon Prime Day is looming, but the deals aren't over yet. Right now, you can save 33% on the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro and get ahead of the Halloween rascals out to egg your home.

The first-ever 360° camera includes 2K HD video quality to capture details and three light-boasting 3,000 lumens to light up even the darkest of nights. This security floodlight and camera supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to seamlessly integrate it into your home's security arsenal.

We at Reviewed love that this product is fully customizable for your family's needs. If you aren't sold by the high ratings, take a peek at our full review, but don't wait because this deal will only last until the end of the day.

Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for $199.99 (Save $98.52)

With Prime Day soon coming to a close, we'd like to remind you that we're always on your team when it comes to deals. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Save up to 40% off on Eufy Security systems on Amazon.

Along with the top-rated security cam previously mentioned, Eufy Security also has plenty of other home security devices available at up to 41% off, making staying safe a steal. Remember, the sale ends tonight so you'll want to act fast to catch these deals.

►Tech Amazon Prime Day Deals: Check out our full roundup of tech deals

Story continues

Reminder that these deals are only accessible to Amazon Prime subscribers so sign up now before the sales end.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: Get the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro on sale now