The best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day has brought several discounts on gaming gear we like, from mice and keyboards to laptops and headsets. If you've been looking to build out your gaming rig, now's a great time to pick up a few high-performing accessories, or even a bigger investment like a discounted gaming laptop. We’ve compiled the best Prime Day gaming deals we can find below, including peripherals from Razer, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight $105 $160 Save $55 See at Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is back down to an all-time low of $105, which is about $35 off its average going rate. This is a high-end wireless mouse whose praises we’ve sung in the past. It’s sturdily built and wonderfully light at roughly 63g, and its mostly ambidextrous shape should be suitable for most hand sizes. Performance is exceptional across the board, and while it lacks RGB lighting, it won’t look gaudy in an office setting. To be clear, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro – which isn't notably discounted for Prime Day – remains our favorite premium model, as it lasts longer on a charge and uses USB-C instead of the microUSB port found here. Still, the G Pro X Superlight is a fine choice for enthusiasts.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed

Logitech G305 Lightspeed $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a budget wireless gaming mouse we highlight in our buying guide, and it’s down to $30 for Prime Day. While that’s a few bucks more than the lowest price we’ve seen, it’s about $10 less than the mouse’s usual going rate. The G305 is on the smaller side, but its symmetrical design doesn’t feel particularly cheap and should accommodate most claw and fingertip grippers. For the money, its sensor performance is great. It does require a single AA battery for power, so it isn’t the lightest option at roughly 100g, but Logitech says it can last up to 250 hours before needing a change.

If you're willing spend a little bit more, the Razer Basilisk V3 is the top pick in our guide, and it's down to a new low of $40 at Best Buy. While that's not a Prime Day deal, it's a great value for an ergonomic mouse that tracks reliably and should be comfortable for most hand sizes. It has a more versatile scroll wheel that can tilt left to right and utilize a faster free-spin mode, too.

Nintendo Switch games

Super Mario Odyssey (digital) $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

If you need something new to play, a handful of popular Switch exclusives are at or near their lowest prices to date. Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Golf: Super Rush are each down to $30, while the turn-based strategy game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is available for $20. Outside of Amazon, Metroid Dread and Pokémon Legends: Arceus are both down to $39 at GameStop, while Best Buy has the exercise RPG Ring Fit Adventure for $50. Most of these games are a few years old, but steep discounts on Nintendo games are still fairly uncommon.

Beyond the Switch, the action-RPGs Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West are each down to $40, while the more recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available for $44 with an on-page coupon.

Samsung Evo Select

Samsung Evo Select (512GB) $30 $45 Save $15 See at Amazon

The 512GB Samsung Evo Select is available for $30, which is a new all-time low. Typically, we’ve seen this microSD card go for $10 or $15 more in recent months. The Evo Select is the “best value” pick in our guide to the best microSD cards: It’s certainly not the fastest card we’ve tested, but it’s a great buy for expanding the storage of a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. Both of those systems are limited to official UHS-I bus speeds, so game launch and load times are virtually identical across microSD cards so long as your card meets a certain threshold (which the Evo Select does). What you mainly want is lots of storage space for a little amount of money. At this price, the Evo Select provides that.

If you need more space, the 1TB SanDisk Ultra is also worth a shout at $80, which is an all-time low. This card is slower than the Evo Select, which is already a budget model, so it may be a little too sluggish to install games for comfort. But $80 for 1TB is a fantastic value.

The top pick in our microSD card guide, Samsung’s Pro Plus, is a bit pricier but still down to all-time lows of $20 for 256GB and $40 for 512GB. While this won’t be any faster to launch Switch or Steam Deck games than the Evo Select, its superior random and sequential write speeds should make it a little quicker for installing games or copying files to the card.

Samsung 980 Pro

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (1TB) $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

The 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD is down to $50, which is its lowest price ever and about $25 off its average street price as of late. This isn’t Samsung’s fastest SSD – that’d be the 990 Pro – but we highlight it here because it meets Sony’s requirements for expanding the PS5’s storage. You’ll want to grab a heatsink to go with it, but you can do that and still pay less than what it’d cost to buy the variant that comes with a heatsink pre-installed.

$100 Xbox Gift Card

$100 Xbox Gift Card (digital) $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Here's a simple one: Amazon is selling $100 Xbox digital gift cards available for $90 each. If you already plan on renewing a Game Pass membership or buying a few digital games for your Xbox Series X in the near future, this is effectively a free $10.

Sennheiser HD 560S

Sennheiser HD 560S $142 $229 Save $87 See at Amazon

A good set of open-back headphones generally provides much better audio quality than a conventional gaming headset for around the same price. The Sennheiser HD 560S is one such pair we recommend in our guide to the best gaming headsets, and now it's down to $142. That's about $25 below its typical street price. There's no mic here, but the HD 560S' balanced sound profile and wide soundstage lend games a lovely sense of immersion and detail. It's great for music as well, even if it can be a smidge hot in the treble. Comfort also isn't an issue, but be aware that all open-back headphones let in and leak lots of external noise, so they won't be ideal if you play in a noisy environment.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

If you want a more traditional gaming headset, the top wireless pick in our guide, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, is on sale for $150. That's $40 less than its traditional street price. This pair is all about the battery life, as it can last more than 300 hours on a charge. (No, that's not a typo.) The bass-boosted sound isn't as accurate or spacious as a good open-back pair, and HyperX's companion app is kind of a mess, but the design is comfortable, the mic is fine and the battery goes a long way toward minimizing the usual inconveniences of a wireless headphone. Just note that the headset only connects over a USB wireless dongle and doesn't work with Xbox.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is also on sale for a new low of $35. This is the budget pick in our buying guide. It's not particularly balanced-sounding, but it gives action scenes an exciting sense of impact, and its mic quality belies the low price. The plastic frame doesn't clamp down too hard, either, but it does feel somewhat cheap. The original Cloud Stinger is also on sale for $20, which is a great price, though the newer model sounds better.

Logitech G535

Logitech G535 Lightspeed $80 $130 Save $50 See at Amazon

The Logitech G535 is on sale for $80, which is the second-best price we’ve tracked outside of a very brief dip below $50 last month. Normally, it costs around $100. The G535 is an honorable mention in our buying guide: It’s light and airy at 236g, and while it can make mid-range details sound thin, it has an agreeable and relatively well-balanced sound overall. The included boom mic is just OK, however, and the closed-back design doesn’t block much outside noise. Still, finding a good wireless gaming headset for less than $100 is difficult, and the G535 gets close enough.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is another honorable mention in our gaming headset guide, and it’s down to $199 for Prime Day. This is an all-time low for both the Xbox and PlayStation/PC models; each typically goes for about $40 more on average. This is a premium, well-padded headset that’s comfy to wear over long sessions. Its retractable mic is great, and it comes with a DAC that lets you adjust the headset’s EQ and game/chat audio mix on the fly. It does well to reproduce bass and mid-range sounds, too, though it can be harsh in the treble, and again, it doesn’t sound as spacious as an open-back pair like the Astro A40, our top pick, which isn’t any cheaper than usual for Prime Day. Still, if you have money to burn on a gaming headset and prioritize comfort and mic quality, this isn’t a bad choice.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X $150 $180 Save $30 See at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X, meanwhile, is available for $150, which is the lowest price we’ve seen and about $25 below its usual street price. We note the Arctis Nova 7X in our gaming headset guide as a worthy wireless option for Xbox owners. Its mic quality is solid, albeit worse than the pricier Nova Pro, and it’s comfy to wear over time, with cloth earpads that don’t clamp down too hard. It has a bass-forward sound profile, so explosions and other effects carry a real sense of oomph, though a dip in the treble can make in-game dialogue sound underemphasized. The pair can connect over Bluetooth or a 3.5mm cable in addition to its wireless dongle, though, plus it can last more than 30 hours on a charge.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S (1TB)

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) $140 $150 Save $10 See at Amazon

For better or worse, the only way for Xbox Series X/S owners to fully expand their console's storage for current-gen games is to use a proprietary storage card. Seagate's Storage Expansion Card is one of the few official options, but right now a 1TB model is down to a new low of $140. While that's still pricey compared to a traditional (and PS5-compatible) SSD, it's at least a little bit of savings for those tired of uninstalling games to save space.

Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Huntsman Mini $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

The compact Razer Huntsman Mini is down to $70 for a model with either Clicky Purple or Linear Red opto-mechanical switches. Neither deal is quite an all-time low, but the two models have usually retailed in the $80 to $100 range over the last few months. The Huntsman Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best 60 percent keyboards, as its keys are pleasant and consistently responsive for gaming. The whole thing feels well-built, with quality PBT keycaps and RGB lighting on a per-key basis. Each key can be programmed through macros as well. The switches here aren’t ideal for those who like a springy and more tactile, though, and the ultracompact design won’t be for everyone.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is the runner up in our 60 percent keyboard guide, and it’s on sale for $60. That’s about $20 off the usual price for this model with HyperX’s Aqua switches. The Aqua resembles a Cherry MX Brown (albeit slightly faster), so this deal should appeal to those who want a small gaming keyboard with a more tactile feel than the Huntsman Mini. The board itself has a sturdy aluminum chassis that should hold up well to rough keystrokes over time, plus it puts its secondary arrow keys in a natural spot at the bottom right of the deck. It offers PBT keycaps, per-key RGB lighting and macro-programmable keys as well, though the use of metal does make it relatively heavy.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) $132 $190 Save $58 See at Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is on sale for $132, which is a new low and $58 off the tenkeyless gaming keyboard’s list price. While we haven’t reviewed the Apex Pro TKL ourselves, it has received consistently high marks elsewhere for its robust build quality, PBT keycaps, per-key backlighting and deeply adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches. The latter allows you to customize the actuation point of each individual key in increments of 0.1mm, within a range of 0.2mm-3.8mm. You can make each keystroke super fast for gaming or raise the travel distance and make everything less sensitive when you want to type. This is also one of the few tenkeyless keyboards that comes with a wrist rest.

A few other variants of the Apex Pro are discounted, too, including the wireless TKL model for $174, the full-size Apex Pro for $134 and the 60 percent Apex Pro Mini for $131. The first two of those are down to all-time lows, but note that the full-size model uses cheaper ABS keycaps. These are pricey and relatively niche keyboards either way, but if you think you’d benefit from the customization, they’re at least a little more affordable now.

The Asus ROG Azoth is another highly rated compact keyboard with enthusiast-level features like a gasket-mounted design for softer typing and a hot-swappable PCB. It’s available for $195 with a $15 coupon, which is a serious chunk of change for a wireless keyboard but $50 less than usual.

Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech G915 TKL $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

The Logitech G915 TKL is down to $150 for a model with tactile switches, which matches the keyboard's lowest price and comes in about $45 below its usual price. If you want a numpad, the full-size G915 Lightspeed with linear switches is roughly $60 off at $170. The G915 is worth considering if you specifically want a wireless keyboard with low-profile typing experience. While its flatter keys may not feel as smooth as the best full-height keyboards, they’re fast, and the metal frame is noticeably slim. The cheaper ABS keycaps and limited macro functionality are disappointing at this price, but you do get dedicated media controls, per-key RGB lighting and 30 hours of battery life with the backlight at max brightness. You can read our 2020 write-up for more details.

Meta Quest 2 + $50 Amazon gift card

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + $50 Amazon Gift Card $299 $349 Save $50 See at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 is on the horizon, but the Quest 2's totally cordless design, still-competent hardware and relatively large app library make it the best option for most people looking to get into VR today. It can also connect to a gaming PC if you want to play more complex games like Half-Life: Alyx. The headset itself isn't priced any lower than usual for Prime Day, but Amazon is throwing in a $50 gift card for no extra cost.

Razer Blade laptops

Razer Blade 15 (12th Gen Core i7, 3070 Ti) $1,923 $3,000 Save $1,077 See at Amazon

A configuration of the Razer Blade 15 with a Core i7-12800H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 240Hz QHD display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD is down to $1,923 for Prime Day. That’s about $375 off its usual street price in recent months. We gave the Blade 15 a review score of 86 last year, and we currently recommend it as a premium pick in our guide to the best gaming laptops. This config is a 2022 model – the latest version is largely a spec bump – but it’ll still be powerful enough to play most modern games at high settings and frame rates, particularly with DLSS. The main reason to pay the premium for any Blade laptop, though, is because it packs that power in a slim and premium-feeling aluminum design. Just note that it can run hot, and that its battery life is fairly short.

If you want a larger 17-inch display, a version of the Blade 17 with similar specs is available for $2,000. The smaller Blade 14, meanwhile, is more modestly discounted at $2,300 for a 2022 config with a Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3080 Ti and 165Hz display.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 (12th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti) $780 $950 Save $170 See at Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is the runner up pick in our guide to the best budget gaming laptops, and right now a configuration with a Core i5-12500H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB is available for $780. That’s a new low and roughly $120 off this model’s typical street price. This is a chunky plastic machine, and you’ll need to ratchet down the settings in certain games to hit a decent frame rate. But getting a 144Hz display and enough power to keep up with modern games is a plus at this price. As an affordable yet competent entry point to PC gaming, it’s a fine value.

