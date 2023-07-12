The best Amazon Prime Day speaker deals for 2023

Tons of speakers are on sale for Prime Day this year — though not all of those speakers are winners. Luckily, many of the soundbars, smart speakers and portable options we’ve tested in our reviews and recommend in our guides are seeing notable discounts today. Take advantage of a discounted Bluetooth speaker so you can bring your music with you this summer, or snag a deal on a soundbar and finally clearly hear all that dialogue on your TV. Naturally, Amazon’s Echo speakers are part of the sale too, so you can get Alexa’s help for less as well. Here are the best Prime Day speaker deals we could find.

Amazon Echo (4th gen)

Echo (4th Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Compared to the similarly priced Nest Audio or HomePod mini smart speakers, Amazon’s Echo is louder and pumps out better audio. We named it the best speaker under $100 in our smart speaker guide and right now it’s down to a low of $55 for Prime members, which is about $5 more than it sold for on Black Friday, which was the all-time low. This is the latest generation, which came out in 2020, after a redesign put music quality front and center. It also nicely handles all Alexa duties like music streaming control and launching smart home routines.

Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

The smaller version is actually Amazon’s best-selling Echo device. And right now the Echo Dot is down to $23 for Prime Day, which is a 54 percent discount over its usual $50 price tag and the lowest its gone since its release last year. Engadget named it the best smart speaker under $50 in our buyer’s guide because it produces louder and clearer sound than you’d expect from such a small device. It also delivers Alexa’s help, like answering questions, setting timers and controlling your smart home just by asking.

Echo Studio

Echo Studio $155 $200 Save $45 See at Amazon

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s biggest smart speaker and is currently on sale for $155, which is 23 percent off its regular price of $200 and matches its all-time low. The focus here is the quality of the audio and we gave it an 88 in our review, impressed with the hi-res sound. It’s not a small speaker at nearly eight pounds and over eight inches tall, but all that space manages to pack three two-inch midrange speakers, a single one-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch downward-facing woofer.

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose SoundLink Flex $129 $149 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bose’s SoundLink Flex is one of our recommended Bluetooth speakers under $200. Usually $150, it’s down to $129 for Prime members, which is a $40 discount that matches the lowest price. It gives bright, dynamic finesse to music and delivers a significant amount of bass for its size. It’s about the size of a clutch bag and even has a small loop strap to further the comparison. And of course it’s IP67 rated so it can handle the elements.

Anker Soundcore Motion +

Anker Soundcore Motion+ $75 $100 Save $25 See at Amazon

Anker’s Soundcore Motion + is normally $100 but is discounted to $75 for Prime members as a Lightning Deal. In our guide, we said it produces good sound for the price, which is even more true now. It’s a little heavier than you’d expect, and the soft-touch exterior shows fingerprints, but if those aren’t deal-breakers for you, you’ll enjoy bright and bassy output, a connected app with EQ customization and IPX7 water resistance.

Anker Soundcore 2

Anker Soundcore 2 $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

With over 100k positive ratings, Anker’s tiny but mighty Soundcore 2 is a great buy at its usual $40, but Prime Day savings bring it down to just $28 for Prime members. It has a IPX7 rating so it can handle an accidental dunk in water and the battery will deliver a claimed 24 hours of play time. Two Soundcore 2s can pair up for stereo sound, so if the price tempts you to get a set, you may as well go for it.

JBL Charge 5

JBL Charge 5 $120 $180 Save $60 See at Amazon

JBL's Charge 5 is usually $180 but is down to $120 for Prime members. It also made Engadgets speaker guide, and has a separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators for bigger sound and of course can handle a dunk in water. It's got a long, 20-hour battery life and can even share some of that juice with your phone via the USB-C port.

JBL Boombox 2

JBL Boombox 2 $250 $450 Save $200 See at Amazon

JBL’s Boombox 2 is $250 for Prime Day, which is $200 off the list price. We recommend the third generation of JBL’s Boombox speaker in our guide because it’s loud and comes in a take-anywhere package. This previous model offers 24 hours of playback, has a waterproof design and can recharge your phone. At 13 pounds, it’s big but still portable.

Sony SRS-XP700

Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series Speaker $398 $548 Save $150 See at Amazon

Sony’s party-sized SRS-XP700 Bluetooth speaker is down to $398 after a $150 discount for Prime Day. It pumps out loud, thumping beats, stands over two feet tall and emits lighting effects that sync with what’s playing. It weighs 37 pounds, so the grab bars on the top and bottom make a lot of sense. It can go for 25 hours on a charge and offers a bit of water-resistance to accidental splashes, but its size and build make it less rough and tumble than other portable Bluetooth speakers.

Samsung HW-Q700B

SAMSUNG HW-Q700B Soundbar $368 $698 Save $330 See at Amazon

Samsung’s HW-Q700B soundbar is currently $398 for Prime members after a steep 47 percent discount off its $698 MSRP. It's the runner-up midrange soundbar in Engadget’s guide and supports Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony, which allows you to play sound from both the soundbar and your late model Samsung TV. Other Samsung tech like SpaceFit and Adaptive Sound help automatically calibrate the speaker to sound better in your space.

Vizio V21t-J8

VIZIO V21t-J8 2.1 $140 $160 Save $20 See at Amazon

The Vizio V21t-J8 carries a list price of $160 but is presently $140 for Prime Day, which isn't an all time low and just $20 off but we think this is the best budget soundbar you can buy, even when it's full price. It doesn’t take up a lot of space and supports Bluetooth, HDMI ARC/eARC, 3.5mm and optical connections (but not WiFi). It also employs DTS Virtual:X, which promises more three-dimensional sound without requiring a bunch of extra speakers.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.