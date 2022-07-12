Amazon Prime Day is here—These are the top 10 deals you can get

We've found the 10 best Prime Day deals that you can score this year.

Prime members rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived and with it an avalanche of great deals. Today, July 12, and tomorrow, July 13, you can score major markdowns with your prime membership. With so many deals, it's hard to sort through, so we've rounded up the 10 best deals you can get on Prime Day.

Some of our favorite products we tested here at Reviewed are on sale. Looking for a pair of Apple AirPods Pro? Now is the time to snag a pair for 32% off. Major brands like LG, Ninja and iRobot are offering sweet deals to help you upgrade your home, too.

Top 10 Amazon Prime Day Deals

1. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV

Brilliant picture quality and a major Prime Day deal, you won't want to sleep on the LG C1 series TV.

One of the best TVs we've ever tested, the LG OLED C1 series is one of the best Prime Day deals. At 32% off, you can bring home top notch picture quality with all the features you want from a streaming device. It's beautifully designed and will look sleek in your home even when not in use. Once you turn it on, you'll be wowed by its brilliant displays. This Prime Day you can score it for over $800 off.

LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series 4K TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)

2. Apple AirPods Pro

Apple Airpod Pros are worth any penny but this Prime Day you can score a major deal on them.

The Apple AirPods Pro offer everything you want in a headphone: superb noise cancellation, comfortable fit, and easy controls. Reviewed's Director of Content TJ Donegan says "they're the best headphones Apple has ever made and they're so worth the money." Now can score a major Prime Day deal with $79 off these incredible headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro for $169.98 (Save $79.02)

3. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Get clean floors and an Amazon Prime Day deal with the iRobot Roomba 692.

Do you struggle with perpetually messy floors? Well, there's a Prime Day deal to help! iRobot makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and now you can save $120 on the iRobot Roomba 692. With smart sensors, the Roomba 692 will target high-traffic areas in your home that need a thorough cleaning. Take multitasking to a new level, and control your Roomba through a smartphone app so you can come home to freshly cleaned floors.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)

4. Apple Watch Series 7

Upgrade your Apple Watch to the Series 7, one of the best Prime Day Deals you can get.

Upgrade your Apple Watch this Prime Day with the Series 7. Available at a $120 savings, the latest model of the Apple Watch features a larger display, longer battery life, and health tracking such as blood oxygen levels. Just in time for summer swimming, this watch is water-resistant so there's no need to take it off before jumping in the pool.

Apple Watch Series 7 from $279 (Save $70 to $120)

5. Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

With amazing streaming power and brilliant displays, this Amazon Fire TV is one of our top Prime Day deals.

Get all the perks of a streaming device built into your TV with an Amazon Fire TV. With 4K displays, you'll be wowed by the brilliance offered by this model. Without any added devices you can stream Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more. This is one of our top Prime Day deals as you can score an Amazon Fire TV for $235 off.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Smart TV for $284.99 (Save $253)

6. Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera

Secure your home with the Blink Security Camera–one of the top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals.

As you're off enjoying summer vacation, secure your home with the Blink Indoor Security Camera. You can save $35 on these mini cameras this Prime Day and enjoy peace of mind knowing your home is safe. The Blink Mini Security Camera detects motion and will send an alert to your smartphone so you always know what's happening in your home.

Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)

7. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Ice for all! Enjoy a Prime Day Deal on the GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker.

With the exhausting summertime heat, it's important to stay cool and hydrated. To make sure the water stays cold and your lemonade is frosty, the GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker is here to help. Making up to 24 pounds of ice per day, you won't need to fill up a single ice tray. Your summer of ice can kick off with a real bargain as GE's icemaker is $150 during the Prime Day sale.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)

8. Vitamix 5200 Blender

Get the Vitamix 5200 Blender for a major Prime Day Deal.

We're passionate about blenders that get our smoothies, well, smooth. The Vitamix 5200 will do just that. For more than $100 off, you can enjoy Vitamix's top-notch blender that will blend and heat soup in just a few minutes. Best of all, it's made for easy cleaning; just drop in some dish soap and water.

Vitamix 5200 Blender for $299.95 (Save $105.59)

9. Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush

Build better brushing habits with the Oral-B 5000 Smartseries Toothbrush–one of the top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals.

Looking for a great toothbrush at an unbeatable price? The Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries is now $100 off this Prime Day. This electric toothbrush claims to help remove 100% more plaque than your manual toothbrush. Plus it will help you develop better dental habits as it can provide you with feedback on your brushing patterns and tell you when you're brushing too hard.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Toothbrush for $59.99 (Save $100)

10. Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer

Hope on the air frying train and grab this great Prime Day Deal on the Ninja Foodi.

We're big fans of air frying here at Reviewed. We're even bigger fans of appliances that can do it all. The Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer will not only air fry but roast, broil, and dehydrate anything your heart desires. Prime Day is the time to jump on the air fryer train as you can score the Ninja Foodi for 30% off.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $70)

