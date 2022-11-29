Amazon Prime gets you exclusive Cyber Monday savings on the ThisWorx small car vacuum
The ThisWorx 12-volt vacuum is a great way to keep your car clean with little fuss and Amazon Prime members can get it for a whopping 65% discount.
ThisWorx says the vacuum can be powered through the average car auxiliary outlet and comes with additional cleaning accessories.
With Cyber Monday winding down, there's still some time left to find great deals on items to make your daily routines a little easier. You can find a lot of those amazing savings at Amazon, especially if you're a subscriber to its Prime membership service. With that, you can score a quality compact vacuum for your car at a major discount.
$14.07 at Amazon with Prime membership
Amazon is currently offering the ThisWorx small car vacuum for $14.07 to current Prime members. That means you can get the compact 12-volt appliance with attachments and carrying bag included for a whopping 65% off its list price of $39.99. Don't fret if you're not a Prime member, as non-subscribers can get the cleaner for 46% off at $21.49.
If you're new to Amazon Prime, it gets you more than just early holiday savings. With a monthly subscription fee of $14.99, you get access to exclusive member-only savings and free shipping on a variety of items year-round. You can also get access to exclusive shows and movies through Prime Video, hundreds of books and magazines every month with Prime Reading and more member-only benefits.
ThisWorx says the 12-volt vacuum has 110 watts of cleaning power that can be accessed through the auxiliary outlet of most cars and trucks. Lightweight and small in size, it features a washable double filter and a large bin capacity to trap ash, dust and food spills from car floors and seats. The cherry on top is its integrated LED light found between the motor base and the bin that helps illuminate the darker parts of your car.
Whether you've got leftover food wrappers or dirt from outdoor walks sprinkled throughout your car, the ThisWorx vacuum is up for the challenge. Be sure to grab the deal before the savings get sucked away
ThisWorx 12-Volt Small Car Vacuum Cleaner for $14.07 at Amazon with Prime membership (Save $25.92)
