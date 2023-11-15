Amazon Prime series wraps filming at Western New Mexico University

TechCrunch

Amazon’s Buy with Prime, a service that lets Prime members shop directly from third-party merchants and get Prime benefits like free shipping and returns, launched today new features, including the ability to track Buy with Prime orders through Amazon’s website and mobile app as well as access to 24/7 live chats with customer service. Amazon is also adding more drop-off sites for returns. Customers can now return eligible Buy with Prime orders at nearby UPS Store locations, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores without a box or label.