Amazon Prime series wraps filming at Western New Mexico University
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/amazon-prime-series-wraps-filming-at-western-new-mexico-university
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/amazon-prime-series-wraps-filming-at-western-new-mexico-university
Amazon’s Buy with Prime, a service that lets Prime members shop directly from third-party merchants and get Prime benefits like free shipping and returns, launched today new features, including the ability to track Buy with Prime orders through Amazon’s website and mobile app as well as access to 24/7 live chats with customer service. Amazon is also adding more drop-off sites for returns. Customers can now return eligible Buy with Prime orders at nearby UPS Store locations, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores without a box or label.
Amazon has entered into a partnership with Snap to allow users to buy its products directly from ads on the social app, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The Amazon ads on Snapchat will display real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details and Prime eligibility, the e-commerce giant told TechCrunch. Customers can choose to link their Snapchat account to their Amazon account through a one-time set-up.
Amazon announced another cluster of layoffs this week along with plans to discontinue the Crown channel, a flashy Amazon-run Twitch channel that featured television-like programming. Amazon will also shutter its Game Growth group, which helped creators in the gaming world market themselves. In a letter to staff, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann characterized the decision as a move that would put more emphasis on offering free games to subscribers through Prime Gaming.
Whether you're shopping for kids or you're a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
If you’re looking for a new fitness tracker this holiday season, Amazon has an early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 6. Just launched in September, the wearable brings back the physical side button, and deepens its Google integration.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia brings SUV practicality to the flagship nameplate, but not the top powertrain.
This turkey season, snag one of the season's hottest smartwatches for nearly 40% off.
Wear it for shopping, travel and even to bed — this set is versatile and adorable.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Nine-year-old Oliver Gorrod wins a contest sponsored by Mini and Crayola to create a custom crayon-inspired vinyl car wrap.
It's on sale just in time for holiday party season. See for yourself why over 15,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for it.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
Is this popular styling tool worth the hype (and $480 price tag with limited-time savings) or did it leave me in dis-'tress'? I spill all the tea!
For decades, the Barefoot Contessa has entrusted her dishes to Cali's own Olio Santo.
At just over eight inches wide, it won't take up too much space on your counter.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
Shop Mario Badescu, Laneige, OPI and more.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 11 of the fantasy football season!
Drivers and golfers do battle in the first-ever Netflix live sports show