Amazon program pays local businesses to deliver packages

(From left) Julie and Mason Leach of Amazon, and Sarah Harding and Paul Gunderson of the Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce welcome the addition of the Amazon Delivery Partner Program to the chamber on March 22.

GAYLORD — Online retail giant Amazon needs to deliver a lot of packages every day. To supplement delivery firms like FedEx and United Parcel Service, Amazon is recruiting small businesses to join the company's delivery partner program.

Amazon pays participating businesses a per-package fee to deliver orders within a 6.5-mile radius to their neighbors’ homes.

"We ask (the small businesses) to help us deliver 20 to 50 packages a day. All (of the packages) are under 50 pounds," said Julie Leach, field acquisition manager for the company in Michigan.

The program is now in operation in Gaylord. Leach said an Amazon driver drops off the packages at participating businesses.

"They scan the packages into an app on their phone and then it builds a delivery route for them. They have until 8 p.m. (that day) to deliver the packages," she said.

Leach said all kinds of businesses have signed up for the program.

"We have a realtor, some boutiques, a pizza shop and a property management firm," she added.

Leach said Amazon does utilize individuals for some of its delivery services that are located near a sort center.

"For our rural areas this is the delivery model we are using," Leach said.

Leach said the businesses like the additional revenue they earn and the stability it can bring to cash flow. She noted that businesses must got through a vetting process Amazon has set up for the program.

"Businesses are required to carry general liability insurance and worker's compensation if they have employees," said Leach.

The delivery program is already in operation in Houghton Lake, Tawas and Traverse City, according to Leach.

"This started out as a pilot program and we have partners delivering packages every day in Michigan and it is going great," she said.

Amazon also has a referral program that rewards someone who refers a business that eventually is accepted into the partnership.

"A lady in Alpena referred seven businesses that became part of the program. She used the money from the referrals to purchase a new furnace," said Leach.

Those interested in the program or who have a referral can call Leach at (989) 501-1600.

