Amazon program pays local businesses to deliver packages

Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review
·2 min read
(From left) Julie and Mason Leach of Amazon, and Sarah Harding and Paul Gunderson of the Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce welcome the addition of the Amazon Delivery Partner Program to the chamber on March 22.
(From left) Julie and Mason Leach of Amazon, and Sarah Harding and Paul Gunderson of the Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce welcome the addition of the Amazon Delivery Partner Program to the chamber on March 22.

GAYLORD — Online retail giant Amazon needs to deliver a lot of packages every day. To supplement delivery firms like FedEx and United Parcel Service, Amazon is recruiting small businesses to join the company's delivery partner program.

Amazon pays participating businesses a per-package fee to deliver orders within a 6.5-mile radius to their neighbors’ homes.

"We ask (the small businesses) to help us deliver 20 to 50 packages a day. All (of the packages) are under 50 pounds," said Julie Leach, field acquisition manager for the company in Michigan.

The program is now in operation in Gaylord. Leach said an Amazon driver drops off the packages at participating businesses.

"They scan the packages into an app on their phone and then it builds a delivery route for them. They have until 8 p.m. (that day) to deliver the packages," she said.

Leach said all kinds of businesses have signed up for the program.

"We have a realtor, some boutiques, a pizza shop and a property management firm," she added.

Leach said Amazon does utilize individuals for some of its delivery services that are located near a sort center.

"For our rural areas this is the delivery model we are using," Leach said.

Leach said the businesses like the additional revenue they earn and the stability it can bring to cash flow. She noted that businesses must got through a vetting process Amazon has set up for the program.

"Businesses are required to carry general liability insurance and worker's compensation if they have employees," said Leach.

The delivery program is already in operation in Houghton Lake, Tawas and Traverse City, according to Leach.

"This started out as a pilot program and we have partners delivering packages every day in Michigan and it is going great," she said.

SubscribeCheck out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

Amazon also has a referral program that rewards someone who refers a business that eventually is accepted into the partnership.

"A lady in Alpena referred seven businesses that became part of the program. She used the money from the referrals to purchase a new furnace," said Leach.

Those interested in the program or who have a referral can call Leach at (989) 501-1600.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Amazon program pays local businesses to deliver packages

Recommended Stories

  • Tech workers feel jilted and betrayed by how firms like Meta and Google handled layoffs. HR professionals say the issue isn't malice, it's just poor planning.

    Why did the recent round of layoffs in tech seem especially brutal? Consultants said it's a mix of a well-planned strategy and simple oversight.

  • I'm an underground miner making as much as $160,000 a year without a college degree. The job saved my life.

    I was lost in my 20s and didn't know what to do. So I moved to Nevada where I've been mining for 12 years. This is what the job is like.

  • Shannon Sharpe has removed Brett Favre’s case against him to federal court, too

    On Friday, Pat McAfee exercised his prerogative to move to federal court the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Brett Favre. Earlier in the week, former Ravens and Broncos tight end (and also, like Favre, a Hall of Famer) Shannon Sharpe made the same move. Sharpe’s position is the same as McAfee’s. Because Sharpe isn’t [more]

  • Side Hustles 101: 5 Ways to Make Money After Your Day Job

    Need extra cash? Here are a few ideas to consider.

  • Salesforce COO warns there may be even more job cuts coming to 'change and reshape' the company

    Consulting group Bain & Co is reviewing Salesforce's operations but it is yet to make recommendations on further cuts, Bloomberg reported.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Couple sues Lauren Witzke for saying birth of their surrogate twins is 'human trafficking'

    The lawsuit, filed in Texas, can be seen as a case study in the limits people have when trolling online.

  • Artificial Intelligence: A new quantum computing platform for small businesses

    Small business owners' adoption of AI could increase effectiveness and efficiency in their business operations to attain organic growth.

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pat McAfee thought pre-lawsuit letters from Brett Favre’s lawyers were “fake”

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has sued three different people, so far, for defamation arising from comments made regarding Favre’s role in a Mississippi welfare-fund controversy. One of them thought the letters sent by Favre’s lawyers before the case was filed were a joke. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” [more]

  • Amazon Layoffs: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

    Just ask Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one of the largest companies in the world by market cap. Amazon has responded to these issues by attempting to reduce expenses where it can, including letting go of thousands of employees, a popular move on Wall Street these days. Let's consider the good, the bad, and the ugly of Amazon's layoffs from a business and investing perspective.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Genius Costco Shopping Hacks To Try in 2023

    Warehouse stores offer discounts on bulk goods, as most know. Membership benefits usually include access to member-only pricing at the store's gas stations, savings on bulk items in-store and online,...

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I retired early – but pension reforms mean it will finally pay to go back to work’

    It has been a week since Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced he would be abolishing the lifetime cap on tax-free pension savings – and the Tories are wasting no time in making it happen. On Tuesday the motion was passed in the House of Commons, meaning from April 6, workers will be able to save as much as they want in their pension without incurring hefty tax charges. Labour voted overwhelmingly against and pledged to reinstate the savings cap, known as the "lifetime allowance", if the party wins t

  • PR guru rejects job as Princess of Wales's new private secretary

    The “straight talking” PR guru hired as the Princess of Wales’s new private secretary has opted to stay with chef Jamie Oliver rather than take up the role, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Republican leaders ask judge to dismiss lawsuit over NC abortion pill laws

    The state’s top Republican leaders joined the lawsuit last week. They called for its dismissal Friday.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    Have you considered chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), media-streaming technologist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) yet? All three are poised to deliver wealth-building gains for patient investors. Under her steady hand, AMD has made significant progress in launching consistently successful products and managing its formerly brittle financial platform.