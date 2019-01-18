Amazon pushing hard into ocean shipping, making it easier for Chinese goods to get to you

SAN FRANCISCO — Quietly and below the radar, Amazon has been ramping up its ocean shipping service, sending close to 4.7 million cartons of consumers goods from China to the United States over the past year, records show.

This marks a significant move into what many believe is the company’s overall strategy of eventually controlling much of its transportation network, from trucks to airplanes and now to ships.

As of the beginning of 2018, Amazon’s freight shipping arm has shipped over 5,300 shipping containers from China to the United States. Those containers mark Amazon’s push into the fragmented and convoluted ocean freight market, allowing it to offer companies manufacturing in China a soup-to-nuts service that eliminates almost all other middlemen on the way to the U.S. consumer.

“This makes them the only e-commerce company that is able to do the whole transaction from end-to-end. Amazon now has a closed ecosystem,” said Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit, a company that utilizes data and machine learning to find ocean freight refunds for the Fortune 500. His research first uncovered the increase, based on data from shipping databases, including Distribution Publications, Inc. and ImportGenius.com.

It's a major advantage for Amazon and its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, say experts.

“Nobody else has even come close to approaching this. There is no Walmart ocean freight,” said Michael Zakkour, executive vice president for global digital commerce with Tompkins International, a supply chain consulting company.

The containers, under the name Amazon Logistics or its wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Century Joyo Courier Service Co., are sent from ports in China to either the Port of Long Beach in California or the Port of Seattle in Washington state and from there to Amazon distribution centers.

Amazon provides either simply the trans-Pacific portion of the trip or end-to-end service for companies that want it. That can include pick-up at the factory door in China, shipment across the Pacific to a U.S. port, and trucking to Amazon fulfillment centers in the United States. Amazon Logistics and Beijing Joyo have published rates in their publicly accessible tariffs that describe the types of services and fees that their clients can utilize.

"That gives Chinese goods a seamless path from the factory floor all the way to the front steps of an American buyer’s porch,” said Cathy Roberson, founder of Logistics Trends & Insights in Atlanta.

The program was initially available only to Chinese sellers and manufacturers. However, Amazon confirmed Friday to USA TODAY that the program opened to U.S. sellers beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

While 5,300 containers is still a small portion of the river of freight Amazon and companies that sell on Amazon bring from China to the United States each year, it signals what many expect to be a massive shift in the global e-commerce landscape as Amazon expands up its capabilities in a fragmented and frequently difficult-to-navigate market.

Today, goods produced in China that are sold on Amazon come via multiple different paths. Some are mailed in small packages from China straight to the customer via the post office. Some come via container on ships and are delivered to the seller's warehouse for distribution. Others are shipped across the ocean using the Chinese factory's shipping contracts and go straight to Amazon fulfillment centers.

Soup to nuts

The move is one that many analysts in the logistics world have been warning of since Amazon first got the U.S. license that allows it to lease and resell space on ships carrying freight between China and the United States in 2016, said Roberson.

“This has been the goal, they’ve wanted to control the entire supply chain,” she said.

Keeping goods within a single supply chain reduces the number of handoffs and damage, and provides uninterrupted visibility — a huge plus for sellers. It also allows Amazon to make money off the process.

Shipping is only the latest push for the company. Over the past several years, Amazon has been leasing truck trailers and cargo jets to build out its U.S.-based fleet and air freight capabilities.