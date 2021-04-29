Amazon made more profit during the pandemic than in the past three years

Nicole Lee
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Last quarter, Amazon dropped the bombshell that CEO Jeff Bezos was stepping down this year, transitioning to the role of Executive Chair in Q3. For now though, Bezos and co are busy raking in the cash. It’s clear that Amazon was one of a few companies that benefited from the pandemic, thanks to the rise of online shopping. In the company’s latest earnings release, Amazon reported that it has made more profit in the past 12 months than it has in the previous three years.

From April 2020 to March 31st 2021, Amazon collected $26.9 billion in profit, while it made $24.7 billion in profit between 2017 to 2019. According to the release, net sales have increased 44 percent to $108.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 (compared to $75.5 billion this time last year). This is the 78th consecutive quarter of double-digit year over year growth, and marks the highest growth rate since 2011.

Much of this was fueled by the huge jump in e-commerce in the past year. At the same time, the company also recently reported more than 200 million paying Prime members and 32 percent revenue growth in its Amazon Web Services cloud division. The AWS unit generated $13.5 billion, which is 12 percent of Amazon’s total revenue.

At the same time, however, the company has faced scrutiny that it is treating its workers unfairly. It had defeated a union drive earlier this month, where two third of workers at a warehouse voted not to join a union, but there were also accusations that Amazon intimidated its employees into doing so. The whole battle also shone a spotlight on the company possibly treating its employees unfairly by forcing harsh productivity quotas and work practices.

In response, Amazon said it would raise the pay for up to $3 an hour for logistics workers on top of its $15 minimum wage.

Developing...

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter quickly gained a lot of new users in 2020 thanks to the pandemic

    Twitter just posted earnings for the first quarter of 2021, and it sheds a light on how much the company grew during the ongoing pandemic. On average, Twitter had 199 million daily active users in Q1 2021, up almost 20 percent compared to the 166 million Twitter counted one year ago, when the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic had recently become clear.

  • Dashlane's $24 Essentials plan lets you to access your passwords on two devices

    Password manager Dashlane has introduced a new essentials tier to its pricing structure.

  • Samsung's profits rose in Q1, but the chip shortage looms over Q2

    Samsung's consumer electronics profits hit a new record high for Q1, but the company warned investors that sales will slow in Q2 due to component shortages.

  • Ebay Stock Drops Despite Strong Earnings as Forecast Disappoints

    The pandemic's boost to online retailing continues to benefit the company, which posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

  • ServiceNow Stock Falls As Earnings Beat But Large Deal Growth Slows

    ServiceNow earnings and revenue for the March quarter topped Wall Street estimates. But ServiceNow stock fell as the software maker added fewer big contracts than the previous quarter.

  • Instagram tries to take on Clubhouse with audio-only livestreams

    Facebook has introduced a new feature inside of Instagram Live that allows you to turn off your phone’s camera when broadcasting.

  • Amazon expects spring windfall as U.S. economy reopens, posts record profits

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc posted record profits from pandemic shopping and indicated sales would keep growing even as customers emerged from their homes in the reopening U.S. economy. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, shoppers have relied increasingly on Amazon for delivery of home staples and supplies. While brick-and-mortar stores closed, Amazon has now posted four consecutive record quarterly profits, attracted more than 200 million Prime loyalty subscribers, and recruited over 500,000 employees to keep up with surging demand.

  • Electrify America will expand its EV chargers to four more states by early 2022

    The network will soon cover 47 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Snap's latest diversity numbers are almost unchanged from last year

    Snap published its second-ever diversity report, which confirms the company is still overwhelmingly white and male.

  • Biden to Unveil American Family Plan Funded by Taxing Wealthy

    Apr.28 -- President Joe Biden will unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan Wednesday, aimed at expanding education and tax cuts, funded by tax hikes on the rich. Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker has the details.

  • Facebook jumpstarts newsletter ambitions with $5 million for indie writers

    The company will prioritize reporters who plan to cover marginalized communities.

  • Facebook fuels S&P 500 to record high close

    The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while Amazon jumped in extended trade following its quarterly report. Facebook Inc rallied 7.3% to an all-time high after the world's largest social network beat quarterly revenue and profit late on Wednesday. It was its biggest single-day gain in five months and easily contributed the most upside to both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

  • British Soap Awards 'cancelled amid COVID pandemic'

    The awards were due to take place in June.

  • Pending home sales springs back in March

    Pending home sales, leading indicator of the health of the housing market, rebounded in March, after slipping.

  • Microsoft follows Epic and cuts Xbox PC revenue share to 12 percent

    'It seems a good time to do that,' Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said.

  • Amazon has made more profit during pandemic than previous 3 years of earnings in total

    The pandemic has been very profitable for Amazon.com Inc. Amazon (AMZN) reported first-quarter earnings of $8.11 billion Thursday afternoon, trouncing expectations yet again as it continues to provide services greatly needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, namely e-commerce and cloud computing. In the 12 months ending March 31, comprising most of the pandemic’s effects in the U.S. and areas other than China, Amazon collected net income of about $26.9 billion.

  • Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

    Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems.

  • You can now book a COVID-19 vaccine through Uber

    You'll also be able to reserve a rental car and have a valet drop it off.

  • Covid Shots Come in Bulk. The World Needs Single Servings

    (Bloomberg) -- The rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines is one of medicine’s greatest achievements, but distribution hasn’t been easy. Vials full of doses often must be kept in extreme cold, and once opened have to be used quickly, sometimes prompting health workers to run out into the street looking for someone to take the leftovers.Now vaccination campaigns in the U.S. and some other countries are moving from mass demand to more targeted efforts to reach the hesitant -- and doctors want easier ways to deliver shots.The ideal in many instances would be a pre-filled syringe, simple to store with no excess to worry about. But drugmakers haven’t made that a priority yet, and other measures to deliver vaccines to smaller, farther-flung populations are coming along slowly, presenting a challenge in the next phase of the immunization effort.Doctors’ offices and clinics “need to reach people in their persuadable moment,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said April 21 at a briefing hosted by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “And it’s difficult to do that when these products are shipped in 10-dose vials, or even sometimes five-dose vials.”Campaign NeedsLarge shipments of vials filled to the brim suit the needs of a campaign aimed at eventually vaccinating most of the world’s population. More than 1 billion shots have been administered globally, according to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker, and more than a fifth of them in the U.S. alone. Large lots remain a priority globally, even as the U.S. campaign enters a new, more targeted stage.Long the container of choice for immunizations, multi-dose vials consist of just a glass vessel and rubber stopper. While they require less testing and are cheaper to use than pre-filled syringes, the vaccine within them expires six to 12 hours after the first use.Almost a third of Americans are fully immunized, but getting to a level at which vaccines will keep the virus largely at bay will increasingly require reaching residents who have misgivings about the shots. Those are most likely to be given at locations like primary-care doctor’s offices and clinics, where fewer doses might be needed each day, experts said.“In the accelerated effort to make vaccines available to the world as quickly as possible, the easiest and fastest option was to go to multi-dose vials,” said Bernie Clark, vice president of biologics marketing and strategy for Catalent Pharma Solutions. “There will be different needs in the future, versus when we were in the middle of the pandemic last year.”Pre-filled syringes could become more common in the next year or two, said Christopher Cassidy, vice president of pharmaceutical systems at Schott North America, a maker of both vials and syringes. The need will become especially great if booster shots are required to battle new variants of the coronavirus, he said.Yet the devices aren’t a major focus for vaccine manufacturers that have been racing to get shots developed, cleared and distributed. Pfizer Inc., whose Covid vaccine developed with partner BioNTech SE was the first authorized in the U.S., isn’t currently developing a pre-filled version, a spokesman said. Coming up with slightly more convenient packaging hasn’t been the first priority for Moderna Inc. either, according to a spokesperson.Schott and Catalent, which also makes pre-filled syringes, say they’re in discussions with companies now around Covid vaccines, but that the shift will take time. Becton Dickinson and Co., one of the top makers of syringes, has said it’s investing about $1.2 billion over four years on manufacturing capabilities and technology for pre-fillable syringes and other drug delivery systems that could also be of use for pandemic response.Government ContractLast year, the U.S. government granted privately held ApiJect Systems Corp. a $138 million contract to produce pre-filled syringes for Covid-19 shots. At the time, ApiJect, which doesn’t have a history of making the devices, said it would make 100 million by the end of last year and half a billion by the close of 2021. A $590 million government loan to support the work was approved, which the Stamford, Connecticut-based company says hasn’t been finalized or funded.ApiJect hasn’t produced any pre-filled syringes for commercial use, NBC reported last week. The company has manufactured some devices, now being tested by drugmakers, that will require regulatory review before they’re sold, according to Steven Hofman, a spokesman.ApiJect can produce 45 million doses a month through a partnership with a contract development manufacturer in South Carolina, he said. Making 100 million syringes in 2020 was dependent on vaccine availability and regulatory clearance, he said.“When we got the contracts there was some degree of uncertainty as to whether there would be enough glass vials and syringes” for the vaccine rollout, concerns that have since eased, Hofman said.Vaccine PrioritiesOther modifications -- making shots that can be more easily stored at warmer temperatures and developing booster shots -- should be higher priorities than pre-filled syringes, said Nicole Lurie, a strategic adviser to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which funds Covid vaccine development. When she served as a Health and Human Services official during the pandemic of H1N1 swine flu, Lurie said, pre-filled syringe production came at the expense of time and volume.“Nobody’s ever going to be completely happy with everything,” she said Thursday. “So prioritizing is really, really important.”Other steps are being taken to make dosing more convenient. Pfizer, which ships its vaccines in packages of 1,170 doses, will also begin offering smaller 25-vial pack sizes that contain 450 doses at the end of May. The move will give U.S. vaccine sites flexibility, said Tanya Alcorn, vice president, biopharma global supply chain.Pfizer, whose vaccine must be kept in an ultra-cold freezer, is also developing new formulations, including a ready-to-use, six-dose vial that could be available by the end of the year and would be stored in a standard freezer. A freeze-dried powder version, which is stored as a single dose in a vial and could be refrigerated, is aimed at early 2022.The company is also looking at whether its currently-available vaccine, which today can be kept for only five days in a refrigerator, can be stored there for longer periods. It’s one of the most common questions Pfizer gets from health-care providers, Alcorn said.“We are always thinking of different infrastructures. Different countries have different needs. Even within a country you have cities, you have rural areas,” she said. “It’s important for us to have different programs and different offerings.”Moderna also said earlier Thursday that it’s developing a version of its vaccine that could be stored for three months at refrigerator temperatures, which could facilitate distribution to doctors’ offices and other smaller settings. Currently, the vaccine can be stored one month in a refrigerator and up to seven months in a standard freezer.Such changes will make it easier for rural clinics and urgent-care centers, which typically have refrigerators but may not have deep freezers, to store shots, said Cody Powers, a principal at consulting firm ZS who advises manufacturers of Covid vaccines.Requests for pre-filled syringes are “probably good news. It means we’re far enough in the vaccine process where the modality starts to matter,” he said. “In much of the world, that’s a luxury.”(Updates with Pfizer comments in final section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford, BMW and Honda cut production due to global chip crisis

    Car makers Ford, Honda and BMW have reportedly joined tech companies Apple and Samsung in flagging production cuts caused by the global chip shortage.