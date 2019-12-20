The Amazon rainforest is about to cross an irreversible threshold that will turn it into a savanna, top scientists say

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Experts fear the Amazon rainforest has reached a catastrophic tipping point.

Leading rainforest scientists Thomas Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre warned in an editorial published Thursday that deforestation in the world's largest rainforest has led the Amazon to the brink of an irreversible process called "dieback."

That scenario would turn the Amazon into an African-savanna-type landscape. The tropical trees — and the fauna they support — would disappear, releasing up to 140 billion tons of stored carbon into the atmosphere, causing an uptick in already rising global temperatures.

"Today, we stand exactly in a moment of destiny," Lovejoy and Nobre wrote in the editorial, which was published in the journal Science Advances. Both scientists have studied the Amazon for decades. "The tipping point is here, it is now."

amazon rainforest fires farmer More

Bruno Kelly/Reuters

Fears about this tipping point spread over the summer, when fires raged through the Brazilian Amazon. Researchers recorded more than 195,000 fires in Brazil this year. The surge of blazes in August marked an 83% increase from the same period in 2018.

But overall, this year was not unique. People have been setting fires like this, which are not a natural part of the Amazon ecosystem, for years to clear land for farming and mining. Brazil saw over 205,000 fires in 2017, more than 182,000 in 2016, and 212,000 in 2015.

This year's fires did, however, gain worldwide attention after wind carried the smoke into São Paulo, 2,000 miles away.

"The rampant winds awoke the Brazilian populace and indeed the world to the harsh reality that the precious Amazon is teetering on the edge of functional destruction and, with it, so are we," Lovejoy and Nobre wrote. "The loss of forest will lead to staggering losses of biodiversity, carbon, and, in turn, human well-being."

Humans are driving the water out of the rainforest

The Amazon's water cycle plays a crucial role in distributing moisture across the Americas.

When it rains in the Amazon, at least 75% of that water returns to the air and moves west, cycling through the forest five to six more times before turning south at the push of pressure from the Andes mountains.

That moisture extends to every country in South America except Chile, which is cut off by the Andes.

amazon rainforest before fires deforestation More

REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Climate models show that the Amazon's moisture affects rainfall in the US, too. If the Amazon were completely deforested, rainfall in Texas would drop by 25%, the Sierra Nevada snowpack would get cut in half, and the coastal northwest would see a reduction in precipitation up to 20%.

The Amazon's water cycle depends on water vapor from the leaves of its trees and evaporation of rainwater. But logging, mining, cattle, and soybean industries are disrupting that cycle. When people cut or burn swaths of the Amazon for these purposes, 50% of rainwater in that area leaves the Amazonian water cycle, flowing across the cleared land and draining into rivers and oceans.

amazon rainforest logging More