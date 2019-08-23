Amazon rainforest fire a 'crisis', Macron says, but Brazil pushes back: What we know

As the wildfires rage in the Amazon rainforest, growing global attention has ignited a bitter dispute about who is the blame for the threat to "the lungs of the planet."

The fires have become a political debate as Brazil’s government complained Thursday that it is being targeted in a smear campaign by critics and traded jabs on social media with international leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the wildfires an "international crisis" and said the leaders of the Group of 7 nations should hold urgent discussions about them at their summit in France this weekend.

"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest — the lungs which produces 20% of our planet's oxygen — is on fire," Macron tweeted.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired back with his own tweet: "I regret that Macron seeks to make personal political gains in an internal matter for Brazil and other Amazonian countries. The sensationalist tone he used does nothing to solve the problem."

How have the Amazon fires become a political issue?

More international leaders were pushing back against Bolsonaro after he claimed that there was a “strong indication” that some non-governmental groups caused the fires after losing state funds under his administration.

London-based Amnesty International placed blame on the Brazilian government for the raging wildfires.

"Instead of spreading outrageous lies or denying the scale of deforestation taking place, we urge the president to take immediate action to halt the progress of these fires," said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty's secretary general.

The rights group this year documented illegal land invasions and arson attacks near indigenous territories in the Amazon, including Rondonia state, where many fires are burning.

The World Wildlife Fund conservation group also challenged Bolsonaro's allegations about NGOs, saying the comments divert "the focus of attention from what really matters: the well-being of nature and the people of the Amazon."

Germany and Norway, citing Brazil’s apparent lack of commitment to fighting deforestation, decided to withhold more than $60 million in funds earmarked for sustainability projects in Brazilian forests.

However, Onyx Lorenzoni, Bolsonaro's chief of staff, accused European countries of exaggerating environmental problems in Brazil in order to disrupt its commercial interests.

"There is deforestation in Brazil, yes, but not at the rate and level that they say," said Lorenzoni, according to the Brazilian news website globo.com.

The debate came as Brazilian federal experts reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84% over the same period in 2018. Satellite images show smoke from the Amazon reaching across the Latin American continent to the Atlantic coast and Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Sergio Bergman, Argentina's environment minister, appealed for people to overcome political or ideological divisions to protect the environment. He spoke at a five-day U.N. workshop on climate change in Brazil's northern state of Bahia.

"We all, in a way, understand that it is not possible to keep using natural resources without limits," Bergman said.

What do the fires mean for climate change?

Brazil contains about 60% of the Amazon rainforest, and its degradation could have severe consequences for global climate and rainfall.