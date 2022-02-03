Amazon raising price of Prime membership, annual fee going up to $139
Amazon is raising the price of its Prime membership for the first time since 2018.
Lady Victoria Hervey claims image of duke’s accuser taken elsewhere and photoshopped in
Boom! That's a huge get for new head coach Brian Kelly.
After the shorthanded Warriors surged to a thrilling comeback win over the Spurs on the end of a back-to-back, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions.
Florida may have finished with a top 20 class, but national signing day was underwhelming.
Seemingly aggressive stray dog, Rylan, was a hard sell to most adoptive families. This week, his year-long stay at the Pensacola Humane Society ended.
Some TikTokers thought the photos were hilarious — but others had very strong opinions about what was written on her T-shirt.
A lawsuit states that Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, who is Black, was "treated like a criminal." Chase says it is investigating the situation.
Michael Douglas poses near a picturesque waterfall with his two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”
Ward and her husband were among the pro-Trump electors who signed illegitimate certificates in a failed attempt to claim Trump won their states.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
The National Archives has alerted Trump that it'll be handing over some of the former vice president's papers.
In letter to school and Ivy League, teammates say if Lia Thomas were allowed to compete she could break "Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records.'
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
The trio of senior royals made a rare joint public appearance to meet young people studying arts and culture with The Prince's Foundation.
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]