Amazon’s rare Apple Watch Series 4 discount is back

Discounts on last year’s Apple Watch Series 3 are a dime a dozen. Of course, discounts on the hot new Series 4 watches are far more rare. Amazon was running a sale last week that shaved $15 off the price of a new Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) in either Space Gray with a black sport band or silver with a white sport band, and now that deal is back! It’s not a massive discount, of course, but every penny counts so why would you pay full price at Apple when you don’t have to?
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: $414.99
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $414.99
Here are some key details from the product page:
- GPS
- Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
- Electrical and optical heart sensors
- Digital Crown with haptic feedback
- S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
- Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
- Swimproof
