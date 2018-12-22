Amazon has a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and up to $50 off Series 3

Maren Estrada

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, today is a very good day to finally pull the trigger. Amazon is running a great sale that shaves $50 off the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band and the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band. Those deals are great, but there’s also another deal worth checking out: Amazon is running a deal that slashes the price of the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (normally $429). Discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 are rare, so grab one while you still can.


Don't Miss: Today’s top last-minute deals: $50 off Apple Watch, $80 off iPad, Bose, Philips Hue, Instant Pot, more

Apple Watch Series 4

  • GPS
  • Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Digital Crown with haptic feedback
  • S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
  • Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
  • Swimproof

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: Price too low to display

Apple Watch Series 3

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00

BGR Top Deals:

  1. $100 true wireless earbuds from Anker are on sale for $60, and they’ll arrive by Christmas
  2. 12 different Bose deals you can still get in time for Christmas

Trending Right Now:

  1. Did ‘Age of Ultron’ foreshadow even more deaths in ‘Avengers: Endgame’?
  2. New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX trailer solves a major mystery from the first trailer
  3. UK authorities may give police ‘new powers’ because of morons flying drones near airports

See the original version of this article on BGR.com