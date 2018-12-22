Amazon has a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and up to $50 off Series 3

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, today is a very good day to finally pull the trigger. Amazon is running a great sale that shaves $50 off the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band and the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band. Those deals are great, but there’s also another deal worth checking out: Amazon is running a deal that slashes the price of the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (normally $429). Discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 are rare, so grab one while you still can.
Don't Miss: Today’s top last-minute deals: $50 off Apple Watch, $80 off iPad, Bose, Philips Hue, Instant Pot, more
Apple Watch Series 4
- GPS
- Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
- Electrical and optical heart sensors
- Digital Crown with haptic feedback
- S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
- Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
- Swimproof
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: Price too low to display
Apple Watch Series 3
- GPS + Cellular
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimproof
- watchOS 5
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00
BGR Top Deals:
- $100 true wireless earbuds from Anker are on sale for $60, and they’ll arrive by Christmas
- 12 different Bose deals you can still get in time for Christmas
Trending Right Now:
- Did ‘Age of Ultron’ foreshadow even more deaths in ‘Avengers: Endgame’?
- New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX trailer solves a major mystery from the first trailer
- UK authorities may give police ‘new powers’ because of morons flying drones near airports