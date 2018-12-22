Amazon has a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and up to $50 off Series 3

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, today is a very good day to finally pull the trigger. Amazon is running a great sale that shaves $50 off the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band and the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band. Those deals are great, but there’s also another deal worth checking out: Amazon is running a deal that slashes the price of the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (normally $429). Discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 are rare, so grab one while you still can.





Apple Watch Series 4

GPS

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Swimproof

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: Price too low to display

Apple Watch Series 3

GPS + Cellular

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof

watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00



