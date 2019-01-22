Amazon’s rare discount on the only Instant Pot with a built-in sous vide somehow isn’t sold out

Yesterday afternoon we told you about a killer sale that popped up on Amazon. The $160 Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide is the only multi-use cooker that Instant Pot makes with a built-in sous vide function, and it almost never goes on sale. Thanks to a $32 clippable coupon on Amazon, it dropped to an all-time low of $127.99.

Last time this coupon popped up on Amazon it sold out within about an hour, but today we have some terrific news: it’s somehow still available! Hurry up and head to the Amazon page now and you’ll still find that $32 coupon there. We have no idea how much longer this deal will last though, so you should definitely take advantage as soon as you can.

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, Silver: $127.99

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Please note this item does not have a pressure cooker function.

Aura Pro replaces 11 commonly used kitchen appliances – Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

Microprocessor Technology – The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature settings makes it perfect for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.

Bake – Prevents you from heating up your kitchen. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can adjust the time from 10 minutes to 4 hour, with a default time of 1 hour.

Slow Cooker – Two temperature settings High (H) and Low (L) with the ability to set the cooking time from 30 minutes to 24 hours for both temperature levels and a default time of 4 and 6 hours respectively.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

