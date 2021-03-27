Amazon has received FDA authorization for a COVID-19 test that can be carried out at home using nasal swabs

Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
amazon logo phone
The company plans to use the test among its employees. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Amazon received FDA approval for a COVID-19 test, which is made by its subsidiary STS Lab Holdco.

  • The test can be conducted with or without supervision from a healthcare professional.

  • The company plans to use the test to boost its COVID-19 preparedness and response program.

Amazon has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a COVID-19 test, developed by its subsidiary STS Lab Holdco, according to an FDA filing.

Individuals will be able to carry out the nasal-swab test alone at home or with help from a professional.

The company plans to use the test among its employees as part of its effort to bolster its COVID-19 preparedness and response program, according to a different FDA document.

Amazon staff may be timetabled for an onsite test or have the option to receive an at-home kit to conduct the test at home, the document states.

The authorization also mentions Amazon's employee screening program, in which some staff will be automatically scheduled for a test approximately every 14 days, upon employee discretion. Previously, staff could only sign up to get tested through an internal system.

The letter of approval is addressed to Cem Sibay, the vice president of Amazon Labs. Last year, Amazon tapped Cem Sibay, a 15-year company veteran, to lead its efforts to build an in-house COVID-19 testing lab, Insider previously reported.

Insider has approached Amazon for comment.

Over the past year, Amazon has ramped up its COVID-19 testing capabilities for its workforce. Last January, the company announced it was selling an FDA-approved at-home saliva COVID-19 test for $110, curated by DxTerity, a genomics company. All employees have to do is provide a small amount of saliva in an empty tube bottle, and then mail it to a Los Angeles-based lab.

Figures show the US has 30.8 million COVID-19 cases. This means tests are in great demand. Last October, Amazon reported that nearly 20,000 employees contracted the virus between March 1 and September 19.

