Amazon revenue beats on stable online demand, cloud strength

By Akash Sriram and Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported quarterly sales and profit ahead of expectations, projecting confidence in its cloud business despite a clampdown in customers' spending and touting how its aggressive cost cuts were starting to pay off.

Shares rose 8% in extended trading, also bolstered by a forecast for second-quarter results roughly in line with investors' targets.

Addressing ongoing worries about the economy, CEO Andy Jassy has aimed to slash spending across Amazon's vast array of businesses.

Last month, he said Amazon would cut more jobs, now from its long-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, expanding the company's layoffs since November to 27,000 employees, or 9% of its roughly 300,000-strong corporate staff. Full and part-time headcount in the just-ended first quarter dropped 10% from a year earlier to about 1.47 million employees, reflecting in part attrition in warehouse staff.

Amazon likewise has ended entire services, including on Wednesday when it said it would pull its lineup of Halo health trackers and refund recent purchases.

At the same time, it is seeking new revenue in the face of inflation that hurt retail demand in Europe, among other challenges. Beyond higher grocery delivery fees for U.S. Prime loyalty members, it is offering them an add-on generic-drug subscription and it marketed discounted membership for primary care services after it closed a deal to buy provider One Medical in February.

The world's biggest online retailer reported better-than-expected net sales of $127.36 billion in the first three months of the year and forecast sales between $127 billion and $133 billion in the second quarter.

Analysts had expected sales of $129.83 billion in the quarter-ending June 30.

The growth of Amazon Web Services, long a major source of profit, slowed to 15.8% in the first quarter, while recession-wary businesses have slowed their spending.

Story continues

Net profit stood at $3.17 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $3.84 billion, a year earlier.

The surge in Amazon's shares following its results after the bell added $125 billion to its stock market value, on top of a $50 billion increase during Thursday's regular trading session.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, CaliforniaAdditional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, CaliforniaEditing by Arun Koyyur, Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)