Amazon reports strong 4Q results despite supply chain snags

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is reporting strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages.

The company, based in Seattle, also raised its annual prime membership fee to $139 per year from $119. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime membership since 2018.

The company reported a profit of $14.32 billion, or $27.75 per share, for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2021. That compared with a profit of $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share, a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue rose 9% to $137.41 billion, the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet, however, on average expected $137.68 billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $3.61 per share.

The company said that sales are expected to be between $112 billion and $117 billion for the current fiscal quarter. Analysts were expecting $120.93 billion, according to FactSet estimates.

Amazon was one of the few retailers that has prospered during the COVID-19 outbreak: As physical stores selling non-essential goods temporarily or permanently closed, homebound people turned to Amazon for everything from groceries to cleaning supplies.

But growth has slowed as newly vaccinated Americans feel comfortable going out. And the company, like many others, are dealing with global supply chain issues and shortages of workers.

Shares rose more than 13% in after hour trading when Amazon released its results.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • GOP senator: $1.5 million private sector payout to Biden nominee 'doesn't smell right'

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Thursday challenged Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, over the role she played in helping Reserve Trust, a little-known fintech company, get special access to the Fed's payments system.Lummis said Raskin's receipt of nearly 200,000 shares of stock worth nearly $1.5 million from a company that got special access to the Fed's payments system "...

  • Can Nvidia (NVDA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?

    Nvidia (NVDA) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it." Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.