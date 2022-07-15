Amazon’s Ring provided doorbell footage to police without owners’ consent

If you own a Ring doorbell camera, there’s a chance the company may share footage from your camera with local officers without your consent.

Eleven times this year, the company has shared video with law enforcement “in cases involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person,” according to this July 1st letter sent from Amazon, the company that owns Ring. The letter was addressed to a senator from Massachusetts after his inquiries in June about their surveillance policies.

A Ring spokesman said officers are required to fill out a special “emergency request form” but that the company has released footage without a warrant.

“I think that’s kind of bad,” said Stephen Brewer, an East Memphis resident who relies on his Ring camera to provide security for his home. “I guess it depends on the circumstances of what they were doing.”

“If it helps them make an arrest, if crime is going on in a neighborhood, go for it,” said Michael Sheffield, who has had a Ring camera for five years. “I don’t have a problem with it.”

According to Politico, Amazon has allowed 2,161 police departments access to a company app where users can upload footage and leave comments. Officers can request videos and send alerts to residents in the area.

“I’m really not surprised,” said Bennie Cobb, a retired Shelby County Sheriff’s Captain who owns his own security firm. “Anytime there is technology, of course, law enforcement is going to reach out to every available network that they can to solve crimes.”

He did warn users of all technology to read the fine print.

“There is a gentleman’s agreement, if you may, with these technology companies that if they can help law enforcement solve a crime, they will,” he explained. “But the most important thing is they have already notified their clients and customers that this is happening.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office does not have a formal agreement with Ring, but a spokesman did say they have a program called “S.H.A.R.E.” where residents can voluntarily offer their surveillance footage to deputies in the event of a crime.

Story continues

“It helps our detectives solve crimes,” the spokesman said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: