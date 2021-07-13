Amazon rolls out encryption for Ring doorbells

Zoe Kleinman - Technology reporter
·2 min read
finger pushing doorbell
finger pushing doorbell

Amazon is to offer end-to-end encryption for videos captured by the Ring doorbell worldwide, following a successful trial in the US.

It means that only the smartphone on which the video is received will be able to view the files.

End-to-end encryption is a security feature favoured by privacy-focused messaging services such as WhatsApp.

However, some governments, including the UK, say it makes law enforcement more difficult.

Ring says police in the UK only have access to data that Ring owners choose to share - but adds that globally, "applicable laws" may limit the availability of end-to-end encryption "in some areas". It declined to name them.

Ring video footage is stored on Amazon web servers but end-to-end encryption means the tech giant will not be able to view it, or hand it over.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation asked Ring to consider making the change last year.

"Consumers' choice to buy a camera cannot and should not be a way to launder mass surveillance and streamline digital racial profiling," it said.

"When you're transmitting any information that's sensitive it's always wise to encrypt it, and lots of people would say the area outside their house is private," said Prof Alan Woodward, a cyber-security expert from Surrey University.

Other new security features including the option of authenticator apps - an extra security log-in step, and using Captcha images will also be added.

Amazon bought the US firm Ring for a reported $1bn in 2018.

The firm said it has a mission to make "neighbourhoods safer with the utmost privacy, security and user control".

However, in Seattle, Amazon faces legal action over a decision to open up a range of its products, including the Ring doorbell, to connect to each other using home owners' broadband without consent - a scheme known as Sidewalk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ring's end-to-end encryption rolls out globally

    End-to-End Encryption started as a technical preview in January and is now rolling out to all eligible devices.

  • Ring Expands Encryption to More Cameras, Doorbells, and Users

    Ring is expanding the use of end-to-end encryption in its hardwired and plug-in Ring security cameras and video doorbells. The company also is making the service available to all Ring users in th...

  • These Amazon Products Can Cure Strawberry Skin

    Of all the unique ways we talk about skin conditions (See: crow's feet, pimples, and ingrown hairs), I don't think anything comes off as more immediately repellant than what we horrifyingly call "strawberry skin" or, for maximum terribleness, "chicken skin." Technically called Keratosis Pilaris, "Strawberry skin" is often noticed on the legs, upper arms, cheeks, and abdomen, appearing as red dots, resembling, you guessed it, the skin of a strawberry. What is Keratosis Pilaris?

  • Effortlessly Transform Your Home Into a Movie Theater With These Short-Throw Projectors

    You don’t need to go out to experience the magical feeling of the big screen.

  • BTS on teaming with Ed Sheeran for their new single 'Permission to Dance': 'We just couldn't resist it'

    "We worked really hard on this song, hoping that day we can dance freely together again will come as soon as possible."

  • Cosby DA: Chief judge's TV interview 'fuels' misinformation

    The lead prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case believes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its power in reversing the comedian’s conviction and added “fuel on the fire" when the chief justice gave a weekend television interview — and appeared to misstate the key issue in the appeal. Chief Justice Max Baer accused prosecutors of a “reprehensible bait and switch” in arresting Cosby in 2015 despite what he called the certain existence of a 2005 non-prosecution agreement. The ex-prosecutor who said he made the promise in 2005, Bruce Castor, waited until the case was reopened a decade later to tell the victim or anyone in his office about it, according to their testimony.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved lower house

    Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives on Monday and upheld the leader of the opposition’s claim to be the new prime minister. The 167-page court order removes Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections. In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year.

  • Nintendo won’t say if the OLED Switch fixes the console’s worst problem

    Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Switch model with a 7-inch OLED screen, enhanced audio, and a wider kickstand last Tuesday. While these are all welcome upgrades, it wasn’t the Switch Pro many fans were anticipating. Rumors prior to the reveal suggested the OLED model would be more powerful and potentially even support 4K graphics. Those … The post Nintendo won’t say if the OLED Switch fixes the console’s worst problem appeared first on BGR.

  • The first major Galaxy S22 leak reveals the flagship phone’s release date

    It’s still only Monday, but this has already been quite a week for Samsung leaks. Earlier today, we posted a series of leaks that Evan Blass shared on Twitter this weekend. Virtually everything that Samsung is bringing to its next Unpacked event was spoiled. We got early looks at the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy … The post The first major Galaxy S22 leak reveals the flagship phone’s release date appeared first on BGR.

  • Hide your shame with this Google trick that deletes embarrassing searches

    A few months ago, Google introduced a new way for users to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their browser history on Chrome. Dubbed Quick Delete, the feature was unveiled at Google I/O this past May and comes in handy if you embarked on a sensitive search without first going into incognito mode. What … The post Hide your shame with this Google trick that deletes embarrassing searches appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple just released a $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 models

    Moments before releasing iOS 14.7 RC, Apple launched the new MagSafe Battery Pack accessory on Tuesday. The battery pack is white and costs $99. It is only compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These are currently the only current iPhone models to support MagSafe technology. If … The post Apple just released a $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 models appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon coupon slashes a best-selling $100 foldable 4K camera drone to $59.99

    People love camera drones so much these days. That said, they can also be quite expensive. In fact, finding a good option that won’t break the bank can often be a daunting task. Many people don’t realize that there are some really great options out there that are remarkably affordable. And that’s especially true when … The post Amazon coupon slashes a best-selling $100 foldable 4K camera drone to $59.99 appeared first on BGR.

  • This leak is as close as we’ll get to seeing the iPhone 13 until the real one launches

    Apple is fighting leakers harder than ever, but the iPhone leaks are still getting through. As is always the case this time of year, iPhone 13 dummy units showing the purported design for the next-gen handset series are out in the wild. These dummy devices aren’t functional, as the name suggests. They’re based on rumors … The post This leak is as close as we’ll get to seeing the iPhone 13 until the real one launches appeared first on BGR.

  • July is Loaded With Discounts on Apple, Samsung and Google Smartphones

    Summer is in full swing, and many of the best smartphone deals of the past few months are still lingering around. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone before heading out on a family vacation or summer road trip, now is a great time to be in the market. Whether you’re searching for an affordable …

  • Google made a big change to one of its most important apps

    Google has plenty of useful apps and services, and most of them are available for free to anyone with a Gmail address. Some of them are pretty easy to use, and you get the hang of them in no time. Others are more complicated, but Google wants to make things simpler. One example is the … The post Google made a big change to one of its most important apps appeared first on BGR.

  • Getting Better Internet Without Busting Your Budget

    Over the past 18 months, our home internet connections have helped us reach family, friends, and colleagues. They’ve been both practical tools and a needed source of entertainment during a diffic...

  • Your Future PC Might Have A PS5 Chip Inside

    This is the AMD 4700S Desktop Kit, a small piece of hardware that combines a CPU, cooler, and memory on a tiny motherboard. It’s basically a mostly self-contained computer system that will soon be appearing in more than 80 different machines from AMD’s system integration partners. It’s also strikingly similar to the hardware inside a PlayStation 5 console. In fact, it might be almost exactly that.

  • Amazon shoppers say these $7 earbuds are 'better than AirPods' — now 65 percent off with this hidden coupon!

    The audio is amazing and the battery life is impressive, plus they're waterproof — AirPods, look out.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 13th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day for Dogecoin. A move through to $0.2150 levels, however, would support a breakout day.

  • Slow internet? Over 55,000 Amazon shoppers love this genius Wi-Fi extender — on sale for half off!

    'Full bars!': Score $15 off and instantly speed up and spread out your home Wi-Fi!