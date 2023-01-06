Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.

If Ring cameras for your house aren't enough, parent company Amazon will soon let consumers add one to their car.

The tech company announced it will launch the Ring Car Cam, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.

The Ring Car Cam is available to pre-order now for $199.99, but will increase in price to $249.99 after January 31, according to a listing on Amazon's website. The cameras will formally launch February 15.

"In the same way we help customers protect their homes and communities, we want to help them by extending our security expertise to their cars," said Ring chief technology officer Josh Roth in a statement.

The Ring Car Cam.

How does Ring Car Cam work?

The dual-facing camera can capture both the outside of the car from the dashboard as well as inside the cabin, whether the car is in motion or at a stop.

Much like the home cameras, the Car Cam features sensors that can detect activity such as a break-in and start recording. Owners will then get an alert and live view from the camera through their Ring app.

The camera also boasts a feature called Traffic Stop, which allows consumers to start recording if they're pulled over or involved in a fender bender.

The camera is powered by the vehicle's battery, and supports a cellular connection, but requires owners to subscribe to Ring's Protect Go service.

What about Ring Car Cam privacy?

Amazon said the device has a privacy shutter for the inside of the car that cuts off any video or audio. It also supports end-to-end encryption for all videos recordings.

Roth said there's also an LED light that turns on whenever the camera is recording video and audio.

Where can I buy Ring Car Cam?

The device is available for purchase through the websites for Ring and Amazon. Consumers can also add a subscription for Ring Protect Go, which costs $6 a month or $60 a year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ring Car Cam: What to know and when you can buy Amazon's latest camera