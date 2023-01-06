Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

If Ring cameras for your house aren't enough, parent company Amazon will soon let consumers add one to their car.

The tech company announced it will launch the Ring Car Cam, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.

The Ring Car Cam is available to pre-order now for $199.99, but will increase in price to $249.99 after January 31, according to a listing on Amazon's website. The cameras will formally launch February 15.

"In the same way we help customers protect their homes and communities, we want to help them by extending our security expertise to their cars," said Ring chief technology officer Josh Roth in a statement.

CES 2023: Ram 1500 electric pickup concept described as 'brutiful'

Security cameras: 10 places to place them around your home

The Ring Car Cam.
The Ring Car Cam.

How does Ring Car Cam work?

The dual-facing camera can capture both the outside of the car from the dashboard as well as inside the cabin, whether the car is in motion or at a stop.

Much like the home cameras, the Car Cam features sensors that can detect activity such as a break-in and start recording. Owners will then get an alert and live view from the camera through their Ring app.

The camera also boasts a feature called Traffic Stop, which allows consumers to start recording if they're pulled over or involved in a fender bender.

The camera is powered by the vehicle's battery, and supports a cellular connection, but requires owners to subscribe to Ring's Protect Go service.

What about Ring Car Cam privacy?

Amazon said the device has a privacy shutter for the inside of the car that cuts off any video or audio. It also supports end-to-end encryption for all videos recordings.

Roth said there's also an LED light that turns on whenever the camera is recording video and audio.

Where can I buy Ring Car Cam?

The device is available for purchase through the websites for Ring and Amazon. Consumers can also add a subscription for Ring Protect Go, which costs $6 a month or $60 a year.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ring Car Cam: What to know and when you can buy Amazon's latest camera

Recommended Stories

  • Ulta’s Huge Skincare Sale Includes Half Off Zitsticka, Murad, CosRX & More

    It's never been a better time to stock up.

  • The secret ingredient in Roman concrete that means buildings can last for millennia

    The durability of Roman concrete, which has allowed structures such as the Pantheon in Rome to remain standing for nearly 2,000 years, has long baffled experts.

  • Tesla briefly falls to new multiyear lows and then jumps after the company slashed the price for its electric vehicles in China again

    The company discounted its cars by up to 14% for its Model 3 and Model Y, which are its two most popular vehicles.

  • ‘Goodbye homework!’ Elon Musk praises AI chatbot that writes students essays

    Elon Musk has declared the end of homework after New York schools attempted to clamp down on pupils using a new artificial intelligence chatbot to cheat.

  • Ammonia release at North Carolina food plant sends 4 workers to hospital, company says

    Another worker’s death is believed to be unrelated, officials said.

  • 16 Expert-Backed Ways To Combat SAD This Winter That Go Beyond Just Getting More Sunlight

    Seasonal affective disorder peaks every January and February — so we asked experts how to best manage it.View Entire Post ›

  • Darby Allin To Defend The TNT Championship Against Mike Bennett On AEW Rampage, Updated Card

    Less than 24 hours after winning the AEW TNT Championship […]

  • The Week in Numbers: Tesla skids, Amazon cuts

    STORY: From why Tesla shares began the year with a thud, to another bruising time for big tech staffers, these were the week’s big stories in business and finance. First up….Over 12% was the slide in Tesla shares on the first trading day of the year. The sell-off came after the EV maker missed market expectations in the fourth quarter, raising worries over demand. Investors also fret that boss Elon Musk is still distracted by his Twitter dramas. Tesla’s market value is down around $370 billion since he bought the social network. $750 million is the latest money to be raised by another of Musk’s firms, SpaceX, in a funding round that values it at $137 billion. That’s according to reports by CNBC. Investors in the new round include Andreessen Horowitz, which also backed his Twitter deal. 30% was the plunge in shares for Bed Bath & Beyond after it warned it was exploring options including a bankruptcy filing. The homewares retailer said there was real doubt if it could continue as a going concern. Over 18,000 is how many jobs Amazon now says it will cut. That’s about 6% of its corporate workforce, with most of the reduction to come in e-commerce and HR teams. The same week saw Salesforce announce plans to cut 10% of its staff. And about 25 celsius, or 77 Fahrenheit, was the temperature in parts of southern Europe this week. The winter heatwave has beaches busy, and environmentalists worried about climate change. But it has also helped send sky-high natural gas prices sharply lower amid little demand for heating. That spells relief for governments committed to helping cap consumers’ bills.

  • Billie Eilish Got Doxxed on the Citizen App

    Pop superstar Billie Eilish’s home address in Highland Park, California was reportedly leaked to thousands of people via a push notification from Citizen, an app that allows users to monitor crime and breaking news events in real time.

  • India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart

    India is set to post a balance of payment deficit for the second straight year in the next fiscal, which would be the first such instance in two decades, Standard Chartered Bank said on Friday. The foreign bank expects the country to record a BoP deficit of $24 billion this fiscal year and $5.5 billion in the next, against a surplus of $47.5 billion last year. "Higher commodity prices, better growth in India compared to the rest of the world, and higher global interest rates amid cautious risk appetite could keep the C/A (current account)deficit wide and contain capital inflows in FY24," Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia Economic Research (India) at Standard Chartered Bank, India, said in a note.

  • Court goes against Texas inmates questioning execution drugs

    Texas’ top criminal appeals court has barred a civil court judge from issuing any orders in a lawsuit by three death row inmates who allege the state plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to execute them. Attorneys for inmates Wesley Ruiz, John Balentine and Robert Fratta had asked a civil judge in Austin last month to issue a temporary order to stop the state from using the allegedly expired execution drugs. Fratta, who was not initially part of the lawsuit but later intervened, is the first of the three set for execution, next Tuesday.

  • Maryland student to face no charges after bringing handgun, ammunition to school

    A student who was found with a handgun and a magazine of ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Md., will not face charges under a new Maryland law. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining that officials found the student with a handgun and ammunition inside their fanny pack,…

  • Can Swiss ski resorts survive climate change?

    STORY: This normally bustling village in the Swiss Alps has a big problem this winter season: It’s green.Unusually mild weather across Europe has deprived the resort village of Leysin, Switzerland of its trademark powdery snow. Recent temperatures climbed as high at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.It's indicative of a much larger problem:Switzerland is warming at about twice the global average rate... and with snowless slopes - can resorts survive?2022 was the warmest year since the country began keeping records in 1864, according to Switzerland’s federal office for meteorology. The mountains here have a heat-trapping effect, and that's having a major impact on all of the businesses that built their livelihoods around tourism and the slopes.Armon Cantieni is the director of Tele-Leysin, which operates cable cars and other facilities.He said there is a decrease in usage of around 35-40 percent compared to last year.Ski resorts across the country and cable car companies also have been struggling, trying to occupy tourists with other forms of leisure.Some are luring vacationers with alpine bike paths to compensate for a delayed ski season.This waiter said he was laid off last week from his restaurant job due to a lack of snow bringing in customers.He's finding short term gigs to make ends meet, until he can find more steady employment. Recent Satellite imagery showed ski resorts in Switzerland - and also France and Austria - with significantly less snow compared to this time last year, as record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year.It's led to the closure of some of them.Visitors like Elisa Taylor, a U.S. citizen living in Switzerland, are worried for the businesses that are left.“I think climate change is really scary, I’m so nervous for the people who make their lives in the winter mountains, you know the livelihoods are very much connected to tourism and if there is no ski, there is probably not as much tourism, there is a lot of interconnected concerns I have. Also, for my skiing.”Scientists have not yet analyzed how climate change has affected the recent high temperatures...But they say this winter's warm weather spell fits into the longer-term trend of rising temperatures due to human-caused climate change.

  • Watch as 77-year-old man flips his Camry inside an automatic carwash

    A 77-year-old man apparently hit the gas instead of the brakes and rocketed his Toyota Camry into a carwash bay before flipping it on its side.

  • Federal rebates are expected to create a surge in electric vehicle buyers. Key things to know before you make the leap.

    Federal tax rebates are expected to boost electric vehicle sales this year and in the future. Here are some things to know if you're considering an EV

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions odds for Sunday Night Football Week 18 game of NFL season: spread, point total, money line

    Who is favored between the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 of the NFL season?

  • Suns vs Heat Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat

  • WHO says China releases COVID hospital data after reporting gap

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization received data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations after a reporting gap, with figures on Thursday showing a nearly 50% increase in the week to Jan. 1. The U.N. health agency received no data from China in the weeks after Beijing lifted its zero-COVID policy in early December, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak. The WHO's latest report showed 22,416 new hospitalisations for mainland China in the week to Jan. 1 versus 15,161 the previous week.

  • Idaho Supreme Court upholds all abortion laws challenged in Planned Parenthood cases

    “The relevant history and traditions of Idaho show abortion was viewed as an immoral act and treated as a crime.”

  • 10 interior design styles that never date according to experts

    You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. 'There’s been a big resurgence in the decorative, Bloomsbury-style aesthetic recently and decoupage fits in to that perfectly.