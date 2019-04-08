Amazon’s running a huge sale on Easter candy, today only

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, there’s a one-day sale happening today on Amazon that you should definitely check out. Why? We have one word for you: candy! Amazon has a Gold Box sale on Monday that slashes prices on all sorts of great candy. Yes, some of it is Easter themed like Godiva chocolate Easter eggs and this giant chocolate bunny from Dove. But you can also get big discounts on things like 20-packs of Hershey’s chocolate bars, 5-lb bags of Hershey’s minis, 5-lb bags of Jolly Rogers, and more. Shop the entire sale right here on Amazon’s site, and check out some of our favorite deals below.

Related stories

The 2 accessories you need to fast-charge your iPhone from 0% to 80% in under an hour

So, umm, Amazon forgot to end the one-day sale that slashes LED light bulbs to $1 each

Save almost $100 on Sony's mind-blowing WH1000XM3 wireless noise canceling headphones

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com