Amazon sale gets you an extra large $150 air fryer for just $90

If you want a well-reviewed air fryer that has huge capacity that costs less than most models half it’s size, we’ve got just what the doctor ordered. The Power Air Fryer XL 5.3 Quart Fryer retails for $150, and it’s worth every penny. It cooks up wonderfully crispy food with little or even no oil, so it’s much healthier than traditional deep fryers. It also has plenty of capacity — 5.3 quarts is enough room to feed a large family, and then some. The $150 price tag is more than fair, but hurry up and you can snag one on Amazon for $90.

The secret to the Power AirFryer XL is Rapid Air Technology. The Power AirFryer XL surrounds your food with Turbo Cyclonic Air instead of oil. Your meals are cooked in a whirlwind of superheated air, not oil or lard. That means any of your favorite fast foods can be made with fewer calories from added cooking fat/oil, without sacrificing taste. You get the same, crispy fried taste & texture you love. With little to no oil, no trans fats, and no greasy mess! The best part is the state-of-the-art digital touchscreen & 7 one-touch easy pre-sets for French fries, chicken, steak, roasts, shrimp & baked goods. Making your favorite waffle fries from childhood? Just press the French Fries button, and the Power AirFryer XL does the rest!

