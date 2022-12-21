Amazon sale knocks up to $270 off Roborock robot vacuums

If you want more than just a robot vacuum, Roborock's models provide not just exceptional sucking power but mopping functions as well. Now, you can grab some of the company's best models at steep discounts thanks to Amazon's latest sale. Some of the best deals include the E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop at $200 (44 percent off), the S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop ($410, 37 percent off) and the Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop at $680, or 28 percent off the regular $950 price.

The Roborock E5 is one of the best value robot vacuum/mops out there, but that doesn't mean you're losing out on features. It offers a powerful 2,500PA of suction, yet can clean for up to 200 minutes of a charge. It's also ideal for pet hair and other bulky debris thanks to the large 640ml (0.67 quart) dustbin. It can vacuum and mop simultaneously, mopping up to 1,600 square feet efficiently thanks to the OpticEye scanning and dual gyroscopes. And it's no slouch technology-wise, offering an app, Alexa voice and a remote to give you fine control over cleaning. Normally it's priced at $360, but you can grab one now for just $200.

The Roborock S7 has the same 2500PA suction, but comes with a larger water tank for mopping and an ultrasonic sound feature that identifies carpet so the machine can automatically adjust cleaning strength. Also, the S7 can be connected to a clean base, so you have the option in the future to add another level of convenience to your robo-vac. It also supports voice control with Alexa or the Google Assistant, full app control, home mapping, cleaning schedules and spot cleaning, too. Normally priced at $650, you can grab it now for $410 ($240 off).

Finally, if you've been saving up for the best robotic mop/vacuum around, The Roborock S7+ fits the bill. It's a vac-and-mop combo, and its mopping map automatically lifts itself out of the way when the machine reaches the carpet. At the same time, the mop picks up more dirt thanks to the sonic vibration technology. And it can dump the dirt after each cleaning, so you don't need to deal with emptying for up to 120 days. It cleans efficiently thanks to LiDAR navigation, while offering voice control, home mapping and more. The Roborock S7+ is normally quite expensive at $950, but it's on sale for $680, or $270 off the regular price.

