Amazon schedules first Kuiper satellite launches for 2022 using ABL’s RS1 rocket

Alan Boyle
·5 min read
An artist’s conception shows ABL Space Systems’ RS1 rocket launching a satellite for Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation. (Amazon Illustration)
An artist’s conception shows ABL Space Systems’ RS1 rocket launching a satellite for Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation. (Amazon Illustration)

Amazon plans to launch the first two prototype satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband constellation by late 2022, using rockets currently being developed by ABL Space Systems.

The timeline for testing what’s slated to become a 3,236-satellite network in low Earth orbit was laid out today in an experimental license application filed with the Federal Communications Commission. It’s the first time that Amazon has specified launch dates in its multibillion-dollar effort to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network, which is already in limited operation.

Amazon said the two prototype satellites — KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 — would serve as a testbed for technologies that it plans to use to offer broadband internet service to tens of millions of people around the globe. The prototypes will also help the company validate procedures on the ground for operating and maintaining the full constellation.

The satellites are being developed at Amazon’s Project Kuiper headquarters in Redmond, Wash. — not far from where SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are built.

“We’ve invented lots of new technology to meet our cost and performance targets for Project Kuiper. All of the systems are testing well in simulated and lab settings, and we’ll soon be ready to see how they perform in space, ” Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper, said in a blog posting. “There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment. We can’t wait to get started.”

SpaceX went through a similar prototyping exercise back in 2018 when Badyal was in charge of the Starlink project. Within the year that followed, Badyal and at least one of his Starlink teammates were let go by SpaceX and switched over to Amazon.

Back in April, Amazon reserved nine launches on United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rockets to put its operational satellites in orbit, but ABL Space Systems’ significantly smaller RS1 launch vehicles will be used for the prototypes. Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced, but the list price for an RS1 launch is $12 million.

Although El Segundo, Calif.-based ABL hasn’t yet launched anything, ABL President Dan Piemont told GeekWire in an email that the company is working toward sending two L2 Aerospace satellites into orbit from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska’s Kodiak Island by mid-December. “We have a small army up there setting up the launch pad and hangar through gnarly weather conditions,” Piemont wrote.

After that initial launch, ABL is due to conduct an aerospike demonstration for the Air Force Research Laboratory, the first of a series of launches for Lockheed Martin and the first-ever satellite launch from British soil for the U.K. Space Agency. ABL’s launch system makes use of a containerized, deployable ground system that can be shipped to a wide range of launch sites. The Project Kuiper satellites would be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Amazon said it’s been working closely with the ABL team for several months and has completed two integration design reviews, including plans for a novel adapter design. An initial fit check is due to be conducted early next year.

“Kuiper’s mission to bring high-speed, low-latency broadband service to underserved communities is highly motivating for our team here at ABL,” CEO Harry O’Hanley, a former SpaceX engineer, said in today’s news release. “Amazon will play a central role in the next generation of space infrastructure, and we’re proud to have been selected as their launch partner for these critical early flights.”

The plan filed with the FCC for a two-year experimental license calls for two separate launches to send the two prototype satellites into 367-mile-high (590-kilometer-high) orbits by the end of 2022. The main communications link would be a ground station in McCulloch, Texas, and two other facilities would keep track of the satellites from unspecified sites in South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Amazon would test the Kuiper Ka-band communication system during passes over McCulloch, for a maximum of six minutes during each pass. Kuiper’s customer terminals, which have been developed primarily in Redmond, would also undergo testing at the McCulloch facility.

Amazon Kuiper satellite test plan
Amazon Kuiper satellite test plan

One of the prototype satellites would be equipped with a sunshade to determine whether that technology will work for reducing reflectivity and mitigating the satellites’ impact on ground-based astronomical observations. “We will collect data to compare reflectivity between the two spacecraft, and share any learnings with the astronomy community following the mission,” Amazon said.

When their mission ends, the satellites’ propulsion systems would send them down to burn up during atmospheric re-entry, Amazon said. And if propulsive deorbit is unsuccessful, the satellites are designed to deorbit themselves passively after about three and a half years.

In last year’s authorization for the Kuiper constellation, the FCC said its go-ahead was conditioned on Amazon’s assurance that its satellites would not interfere with other constellations that have already been approved, and Amazon said it would make sure its tests don’t interfere with authorized operations.

The FCC authorization requires Amazon to put half of its 3,236-satellite constellation into orbit by mid-2026, and the rest by 2029. Amazon has suggested that it could begin commercial service even before 2026, once the count reaches 578 satellites.

In any case, Amazon is still far behind SpaceX’s Starlink service, which has more than 1,650 satellites in orbit already; and the British-Indian OneWeb venture, which has launched 358 satellites and aims to begin satellite broadband service to Arctic regions as early as this winter, as an initial step toward global availability.

Amazon said it has 750 people working on Project Kuiper and plans to add hundreds more to the team in the year ahead. The project’s job website currently lists 230 open positions. And for what it’s worth, Project Kuiper is separate from Blue Origin, the privately held space venture created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

More from GeekWire:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon seeks U.S. approval to launch two internet satellites by 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com on Monday asked the https://apps.fcc.gov/els/GetAtt.html?id=285359&x= U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval to launch and operate two prototype internet satellites by the end of 2022 as part of the company's effort to create a space-based satellite network. Amazon, which has pledged to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper program, said the testing and demonstration launch is "an important step toward Amazon’s goal of delivering high-capacity, low latency broadband communications services to tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses." Amazon said on Monday it "continues to invest in Project Kuiper as we approach full production launches and prepare to serve tens of millions of customers around the world."

  • Sega, Microsoft explore cloud gaming alliance

    Sega Sammy Holdings on Monday said it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft to develop big budget titles using the Xbox maker's cloud gaming tech, driving anticipation the move could signal a deeper tie-up. Tokyo-based Sega is exploring making titles with global reach on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, it said in a stock exchange statement without providing further details, including whether a deal would involve exclusivity for the titles or capital investment. Sega shares jumped 6% in morning trading.

  • Japan PM Kishida, strengthened by election win, lays out broad policy plans

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, invigorated by a surprisingly strong election victory, signalled on Monday he would pursue defence policies aimed at deterring China, address climate change and accelerate recovery from the pandemic. Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) defied predictions and held onto its single party majority in Sunday's election, solidifying his position as head of the fractious party and giving him a freer hand in parliament, with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic - including an extra budget - taking priority. Some had feared that Kishida, only in power for a month, could become another one of Japan's short-term prime ministers, but the election results - which set stocks surging in relief - will allow him to put his own stamp on policies ahead of an upper house election next summer.

  • Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case, is 'feeling fine'

    Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • Major study finds that people who believe in COVID-19 conspiracies are more likely to catch the virus, lose their jobs, and be socially isolated

    Researchers from the Netherlands found that economic and social well-being was also impacted by the belief in COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

  • How To Prepare For What Social Security Won’t Cover in Retirement

    Whether or not Social Security retirement benefits will be around when today's young workers retire is up for debate. It's currently paying out more than what's coming in, and the Social Security...

  • The Season's Most Exciting U.S. Ski News, from Resort Openings to Aprés Ski Fun

    Here’s what to look out for no matter where you’re skiing this winter.

  • China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known. In a response on Sunday on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said "a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie", adding that U.S. intelligence services "have a reputation for fraud and deception".

  • Wanda marks end of the Atlantic named storms, so what’s next?

    With Wanda here, the alphabet on the Atlantic's primary names list has reached the end and the hurricane season still has four weeks (give or take) to go, so where do we turn to for the 22nd alias, and beyond?

  • New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane

    As he made history by becoming the first person to fly across New Zealand's Cook Strait in an electric plane, Gary Freedman thought it only fitting that the first thing he saw when approaching the Wellington coastline was the rotating blade of a wind turbine producing renewable energy. Freedman's 40-minute solo flight in the small two-seater came 101 years after the first person flew a conventional aircraft over the body of water that separates the South Pacific nation's two main islands. Wellington International Airport officials believe it may be the longest distance flown in an electric plane across any body of water.

  • Buttigieg: ‘We’re the closest that we’ve ever been’ to passing infrastructure and spending bills

    But he wouldn’t say whether House Democrats will pass both bills this week.

  • 'Dune' has been the most pirated movie 2 weeks in a row after debuting in theaters and on HBO Max

    The "Dune" box office has been sluggish, but that's not the only measurement of success that executives are likely eyeing.

  • Novavax stock jumps after submission of data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Health Canada, EMA completed

    Shares of Novavax Inc. shot up 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the biotechnology company said it has completed its rolling submission to Canada's health authorities, Health Canada, for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it has also completed the submission of all data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review. The company said the final step for applying for EMA authorization is an invitation from EMA to file for Conditional Marketing

  • 9,000 NYC workers on leave due to vaccine mandate

    About 9,000 New York City workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.Driving the news: New York City's vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect on Monday. The 9,000 holdouts represent a fraction of the city's 400,000 employees.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The city has not had any disruptions to any services because of s

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • UK steel makers 'left behind' as US ends trade war

    The US ended a feud with the EU over everything from Harley-Davidsons to whiskey but the UK was left out of the deal.

  • Hopper CEO: 'The time to book your holiday travel is now,' prices rising

    Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss holiday travel trends this year.