Amazon seeks renewable power for Japan data centres - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in talks with Japanese power utilities and trading houses to build a renewable power plant in Japan to procure clean energy for its local data centres, the Nikkei reported late on Thursday.

The U.S. online retail and tech giant is seeking ways to procure electricity over the long term from exclusive renewable energy power stations, the Nikkei said.

A Japanese trading house is considering supplying electricity to Amazon from an off-shore wind farm to be built in Japan if it wins in the government auction that began last year, the Nikkei said.

The Japanese government brought in a law in 2019 to enhance development of offshore wind farms, allowing operators to use designated sea zones for 30 years. The auction under the new law started last year.

Amazon is also in talks with power companies to build a new solar power plant, the Nikkei said.

The tech behemoth, which has seven data centres in Japan, aims to make all the power consumed globally by its data centres renewable by 2025, according to the Nikkei.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. company has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and to power all its operations with renewable energy by 2030.

The company issued its first sustainability bond on Monday, raising $1 billion to invest in renewable energy, clean transport, greener buildings and affordable housing.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar will free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

    A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed on charges of spreading false news or information will be freed by the country’s ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, Myanmar state media said Thursday. The announcement on the army-run Myawaddy TV said Yuki Kitazumi had been arrested on April 18 for “inciting” the country’s anti-military civil disobedience movement and riots. “Although the journalist is a lawbreaker, the case will be closed and he will be released at the request of the Special Envoy of the Japanese Government for National Reconciliation in Myanmar, in view of the close ties and future relations between Myanmar and Japan," said a news reader, quoting an official statement from the junta, formally called the State Administrative Council.

  • Exclusive: Russian climate envoy calls race to tighten emissions targets "unreasonable"

    Russia's climate envoy described a recent global trend towards ambitious new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as an "unreasonable race", saying Moscow would focus on the commitments it has made so far. In written responses to questions from Reuters, Ruslan Edelgeriyev also criticised proposals by the European Union to impose carbon taxes on imports, which he characterised as unfairly benefiting a small number of countries. Russia, the world's biggest exporter of natural gas and number two exporter of oil, joined the Paris climate change pact in 2019, which commits countries to setting targets every five years to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

  • If You’re Fully Vaccinated, The CDC Says You Can Ditch The Mask

    You can go without a mask and physical distancing in most places now.

  • Elon Musk is right. Bitcoin could erase Tesla's strides toward a carbon-free future

    Tesla suspended vehicle purchases made using bitcoin just three months after introducing it and it might be for the best.

  • Build the home gym of your dreams without spending more than $250 on any exercise machine

    Gyms across the country took a huge hit in 2020 and it may still be quite a long time before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed due to a lack of business. It's definitely a bummer, but it's also a very difficult business to be in right now. As much as I love going to the gym and as much as I'm rooting for small independent gym owners, there's no way I'm personally going back to the gym anytime soon. Clearly, there are plenty of other people out there who feel the same way. Like so many other people out there, I've turned to apps instead. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me and they're typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I've spent the past year building my own home gym with all the exercise machines I need. No, I didn't spend thousands and thousands of dollars building a home gym in my basement. Not even close. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds. Are you wondering how I pulled it off? Well, you'll be happy to learn that the answer is very simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think. Are you aware that you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $181? Or how about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $147? You seriously won't believe the kind of value you can find at Amazon if you know where to look. Lucky for you, we're going to show you exactly where to look. Just because you're skipping the gym, it doesn't mean you have to skip your workouts altogether. If you think you can't afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We offered readers two great examples above, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $157, an electric treadmill for $225, and an elliptical trainer for just $170! Check out Amazon's exercise and fitness section for so much more home gym gear that's surprisingly affordable, and you'll find five particularly impressive options down below. Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike Comfortable foam cushion sear and foam grip handles can easily be adjusted up or down This bike is smooth and quiet, but it feels like riding a real bike thanks to the special chain drive system Easily adjustable resistance levels let you fine-tune your workout Heavy-duty construction with a solid 30 lb flywheel ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill Solid construction and materials, including a powder-coated steel frame Includes wide side rails to help keep you safe Walking experience is smooth thanks to oversized belt rollers Offers two different incline settings — 6 and 10 degrees Special handles with foam grips provide comfortable stability while walking TOUNTLETS Folding Electric Treadmill Variable speed settings range from 1 KPH to 10 KPH Great for light exercise or calorie-burning runs This treadmill's foldable design is great for storage — it'll even fit under most beds or vertically in a corner Special shock absorbers minimize stress on your feet, ankles, knees, and hips Complex features are made simple by the well-designed control screen interface Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer Easily adjust the resistance with a precise micro-controller 8 different levels of resistance help you burn calories and cool down Integrated digital pulse monitor lets you follow your workout progress in real-time along with readings for speed, distance, elapsed time, and calories burned MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike Adjustable stance lets you use this folding exercise bike as an upright bike or like a recumbent bike for a less strenuous workout Includes arm tension resistance bands to add another dimension to your exercise 8 levels of magnetic resistance are easy to adjust, accommodating light workouts or strenuous sessions that crush calories

  • Nine people injured in mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say

    Police say as many as eight people may have been shot in incident

  • LeVar Burton, Drew Barrymore among celebrity guest hosts for 'CBS This Morning'

    With cohost Tony Dokoupil on paternity leave, the CBS News show will bring in names from the ViacomCBS family for its second hour.

  • Exhaustion kills two Everest climbers, an American and a Swiss

    A Swiss and an American climber have died on Mount Everest, hiking company officials said on Thursday, the first fatalities on the world’s highest peak this season. Abdul Waraich, 41, of Switzerland and American Puwei Liu, 55, died of exhaustion while descending the slopes of the 8,848.86 metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Wednesday, said Thaneshwar Guragai, a manager of the Seven Summit Treks company that provided support to the climbers. Waraich, who was on his way down after reaching the summit, died near the south summit, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, another official of the company.

  • Roxy Earle and Joe Fresh just released a limited edition swimwear collection — and you can shop it now

    Snakeskin swimsuits? Yes, please!

  • An Official Harry Potter Butterbeer Bar Is Opening in New York City

    Would you like a tankard of Butterbeer on draft or in a bottle?

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

    Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy. "Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • 11 of the most expensive and exclusive golf clubs on the planet - including the one where Bill Gates is hiding during his divorce

    The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.

  • Prince Harry and neighbor Orlando Bloom 'keep in contact' to warn each other about nearby paparazzi

    In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry revealed how he and neighbor Orlando Bloom help each other avoid paparazzi.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says

    An unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" displays a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

    Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen's harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.

  • Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

    Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit. Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been much bigger headaches for Moscow-based biotech firm R-Pharm and other private Russian companies picked to make the country's flagship shot to fight the pandemic. President Vladimir Putin has trumpeted the vaccine around the world, and said in March that Russia had signed agreements for the production of 700 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine abroad.