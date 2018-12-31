Amazon sends customer a picture of their package mid-air

As the holidays wrap up, so, too, do the constant deliveries. But not before one Reddit user got quite a surprise: Amazon's picture-proof alert for his delivery captured his package in mid-air, flying toward his front door.

That's quite a toss, to be honest, and even better photo-capturing skills.

And for those skeptical that maybe the package is just wedged into the door for a unique perspective that simply makes it look like it's been thrown, well, the same Reddit user shared this video to support his claim.

Thrown packages are a frequent problem that has gained attention from the rise of home security cameras, with plenty of drivers caught on tape doing their best tosses.

There's even a whole new subreddit devoted to some of these more unique deliveries.

Then there's this beauty.

Sadly, not all deliveries can be punctuated with adorable squirrel visitors and silly dances.