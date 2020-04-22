Amazon sends drivers to deliver from food banks free amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – When the coronavirus crisis hit, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank supplied 275 food pantries across two counties. A week later, 100 of them had shut their doors. They turned to volunteers to drive food to people sheltering in place, especially seniors.

Then the food bank’s vice president for supply chain, Barbara Abbott, got a call from Amazon. Seema Ramchandani works on the company's disaster relief team and had helped the food bank get overstock food from nearby Amazon warehouses and Whole Foods stores.

“Tell me what you're doing that's new, and tell me how Amazon may be able to help,” Ramchandani told Abbott.

Food banks are facing unprecedented need just as shelter in place orders have kept the hungry from coming in to pick up groceries. Since mid-March, Amazon has been quietly working with food banks in seven cities to make use of its formidable logistics network to pick up and deliver boxes and bags of food straight to the doorsteps of people in need.

In San Francisco, the pilot program began April 1 when the food bank created an encrypted list of 9,885 seniors who used to pick up their monthly food boxes at various sites but now needed to stay at home.

Getting them their food was a job tailor-made for Amazon.

"We specialize in ultra-fast delivery, and we're known for being able to scale," Ramchandani said dryly.

The project started with a quick test at Seattle's Rainier Valley Food Bank before it was rolled out in San Francisco.

San Francisco is now getting 10,000 boxes of shelf-stable food a month out to its seniors, with more to come.

"Starting on Thursday we'll also be using them to send out 750 bags of fresh groceries a day. We've got volunteers packing them in a tent in our parking lot and the Amazon Flex drivers will take them to people who would have come to our fresh produce pantries but can't now," Abbott said.

An Amazon Flex driver loads boxes of food at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. The company has partnered with food banks nationally to provide free delivery of food to people who must shelter in place during the COVID-19 emergency. More

Amazon Flex is a program the company launched in 2015. On-demand drivers sign up to work two- or four-hour shifts doing same-day package delivery using their own cars. In the cities where the food bank programs are underway, they can now sign up to do food bank runs instead.

In San Francisco, volunteers had stepped up to deliver the bags, but of the 2,000 a day that should have been going out there was still a shortfall of 750 that Amazon filled. “It's allowed us to scale right up. We were stuck at 1,200," Abbott said.

The drivers come to the food bank, pick up a load of anywhere between five and 15 boxes or bags and drive them straight to the senior's doorstep. The cost is picked up entirely by Amazon. The company has faced criticism for not supporting its warehouse workers and others sufficiently during the COVID-19 crisis, a charge the company has denied.

The contents of an emergency food box distributed by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in Nashville to people needing to self-quarantine during the COVID-19 emergency. More

COVID means food insecurity is up

In Nashville, Tennessee, the demand at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has increased by 50%, said president Nancy Keil.

“Early on we started getting calls at the front desk from people who needed to self-isolate. We were hand-delivering them food. But it was clear we were going to need more," she said.