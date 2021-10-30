Amazon Web Services Looks to Drive Crypto Settlement and Custody to the Cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is searching for a specialist to foster digital asset underwriting, transaction processing, and custody in the cloud, according to a recent job posting.

The infrastructure giant wants to hire a Financial Services Specialist to work with global financial institutions and innovative fintechs, and “transform the way they transact digital assets (ex. cryptocurrencies, CBDCs [central bank digital currencies], stable coins, security-backed tokens, asset-backed tokens and NFTs [non-fungible tokens]) from price discovery to execution, settlement and custody.”

Amazon’s much-anticipated move into digital assets is expected to include some kind of payment token, a so-called “Amazon coin,” based on previous job postings.

Meanwhile, AWS tailoring its infrastructure to things like cryptocurrency transaction processing and custody will likely be seen as a smart move, one that IBM is also doing.

”Working hand in hand with our sales teams, solution architects, ISVs and systems integrators you will help deliver the solutions that move customers towards end-to-end digital asset underwriting, transaction processing, and custody in the cloud,” said the AWS job ad.