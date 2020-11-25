Amazon Web Services outage takes down part of internet

Having trouble binge-watching your favorite show or playing your favorite video game?

A widespread outage in the eastern part of the U.S. could be to blame.

The outage is affecting Amazon Web Services, which provides internet infrastructure to many websites and apps including Amazon’s Ring doorbell, video game League of Legends and Sirius XM satellite radio.

Before noon on the East Coast, Amazon said a programming interface for its Kinesis Data Streams product was “severely impaired,” according to the Amazon Web Services website.

Amazon said it was “continuing to work toward a resolution” of the errors that were disrupting cloud software.

Businesses including Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark, Autodesk and Shipt warned customers on Twitter that they were having problems.

While other companies are shrinking, Amazon is growing. The company said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that it is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

Amazon is one of the major providers of cloud-computing services, which have become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic as more employees work from home and more people spend non-work hours at home.

Cloud services offered by Google and Microsoft have also experienced interruptions in recent months.

AWS outage has seriously affected my business. Especially because I had just sent a 70% off Black Friday sales email to 121k people. And my payments @PaddleHQ is down.



I make a good chunk of my business during this week. 2020 is the worst year ever.



Bear with me, folks. 🙌 — Awais (@MrAhmadAwais) November 25, 2020

Our biggest show to date goes on sale the same day the internet goes down! We're here all day & working hard to help you all. Thank you for your patience! 💪 — Veeps (@Veeps) November 25, 2020

Maybe running half the internet off the same cloud service wasn’t such a great idea after all 😬 https://t.co/dGP2cTWE4C — DHH (@dhh) November 25, 2020

NOTE TO OUR READERS: We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the Amazon Web Services outage. We will post any breaking news updates here on Twitter.https://t.co/bGl5O4qITK — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 25, 2020

