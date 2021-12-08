Amazon Web Services suffers major outage

Autoblog

A lot of math and a few economic indicators are being thrown at the coming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 of late. The reason for the Texas Instruments parties is a clue that Corvette's product marketing manager Harlan Charles gave about the super-coupe's price. While doing an interview with Steve Garrett on the "Corvette Today Podcast," Charles said, "The pricing will be announced soon ... but we are telling people, basically, if you're used to the previous-generation Stingray-to-Z06 base-to-base [price], roughly, [the Z06 price] shouldn't be something that you wouldn't expect."