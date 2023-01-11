Amazon Web Services Taps Avalanche to Scale Enterprise and Government Solutions

Cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Ava Labs to scale blockchain adoption for enterprises, institutions and governments, the two companies announced in a blog post Wednesday.

The partnership will make it easier for developers to launch and manage nodes on the Avalanche blockchain, with AWS’s support for Avalanche’s infrastructure and dApp ecosystem allowing for one-click node deployment.

Ava Labs also plans to add Subnet deployment, a network within a network, to AWS Marketplace, enabling both individuals and institutions to easily launch custom subnets.

“It has been a huge boon for both individual and enterprise developers to be able to spin up nodes and test networks on the fly with AWS in whatever legal jurisdiction makes the most sense for them,” Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs, said in the blog post.

While the partnership with Ava Labs is AWS’ first partnership with a blockchain ecosystem, several other blockchains, including Ethereum and other smaller ones, already use AWS to power their networks.

Read more: Shopify Merchants Can Now Design, Mint and Sell Avalanche NFTs