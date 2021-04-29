Amazon settles complaints alleging it retaliated against employees for COVID-19 safety strikes

Amazon has reached a settlement resolving complaints filed with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the company disciplined or retaliated against employees who participated

Employees said the settlement resolves six complaints they filed with the National Labor Relations Board in connection with “safety strikes” a group of workers conducted at a now-closed facility on Chicago's Lower West Side last April to request additional COVID-19 precautions.

The settlement requires Amazon to notify employees who worked at the facility, also known as DCH1, of their right to organize, according to a copy of the settlement provided by the NLRB. Employees were offered jobs at nearby facilities when DCH1 closed.

Amazon also agreed to change a policy limiting off-duty employees’ access to company property. Employees said the rule prohibited workers from being on company property more than 15 minutes before or after their shift.

Amazon did not admit to any violations of the National Labor Relations Act in the settlement agreement, which was approved by the NLRB April 8.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” the company said in an email. “While we disagree with allegations made in the case, we are pleased to put this matter behind us.”

The safety strikes, conducted shortly after employees learned someone at the warehouse had been diagnosed with COVID-19, called for a two-week shutdown to stop the spread of the virus and disinfect the facility. A petition called on the company to stock necessary cleaning supplies, pay employees who needed to self-quarantine or take time off to care for a family member, and for better transparency around “coronavirus-related issues” at the facility.

Ted Miin, one of the workers who filed a complaint, told the Tribune that managers photographed the group during one of the strikes and later questioned him about participating, which he alleged constituted surveillance and interrogation.

Miin, 35, of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, and another former DCH1 employee who filed a complaint, Shantrece Johnson, also said they were given warnings for failing to sign in properly when entering the building to deliver the petition.

When asked by the Tribune to comment on the employees’ description of events, the company said: “We respect our employees’ right to voice their concerns and peacefully protest without fear of retaliation, intimidation, or harassment.”

Miin, who has worked for Amazon for about two years and now works at the company’s facility in Chicago's Gage Park facility, said the rule barring workers from being at the warehouse more than 15 minutes before or after their shift made it difficult to talk about COVID-19 cases and safety precautions.

Johnson, 48, who lives on the city's West Side and has since left Amazon, said she hoped the company would recognize that “if workers complain about the conditions, try to take heed and make adjustments if possible instead of trying to silence people and intimidate them by writing them up.”

Because the warehouse where the employees worked closed earlier this month, Amazon agreed to send the notice required by the settlement electronically to all employees who worked there as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Amazon previously said in response to an inquiry from the Tribune that it chose not to renew its lease at that location because it wanted to shift operations to newer facilities that recently opened in the Chicago area.

The company said it worked with employees to help them find other positions, including at three delivery stations within 15 miles of DCH1. Employees who left the company could receive up to 60 days’ pay, Amazon said.

The group that organized the safety strikes, Amazonians United Chicagoland, is not affiliated with the union involved in a recent unsuccessful push to organize employees at a warehouse in Alabama, or any other union.

The group is pushing for accommodations around the 10-hour overnight shift at delivery stations, which employees say is more physically difficult than the shorter shifts they previously worked and a struggle for parents or those trying to juggle multiple jobs.

The group posted a petition online asking the company to provide schedule accommodations for employees who can only work part of a shift, a $2 per hour pay differential and rideshare transportation to the facility. The petition also asks the company to respect workers’ breaks.

Earlier this month, about 20 employees at an Amazon facility in Gage Park walked off their shifts early over concerns including the 10-hour shift, said Bekim Mehmedi, 26, of Englewood, who took part.

Mehmedi, who used to work part-time at the DCH1 facility, transferred to a full-time position working the 10-hour shift in Gage Park last fall, but “it doesn’t work for everybody,” he said. “It messes with a lot of our lives, especially single parents.”