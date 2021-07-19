Amazon shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - Vice

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen in Toronto
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud service, Amazon Web Services, has shut down infrastructure and accounts linked to Israeli surveillance vendor NSO Group, U.S. media group Vice reported https://bit.ly/3zbxRuU on Monday.

NSO Group's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday.

NSO denied the report and said its product was intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.

"When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon did not immediately clarify if the accounts were related to NSO Group.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Devika Syamnath)

