Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade.

The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

"We offer a wide range of products at competitive prices and the convenience of next day delivery at your door-step. As a member, you can purchase thousands of items for resale at any time of the day at competitive prices and in bulk quantities, pay via the various payment options available, get GST bill for your order, and convenient and reliable door-step deliveries the next day," the company describes on Amazon Distribution website.

Amazon did not say why it was shutting down the wholesale distribution offering, but the move follows company shutting two other businesses -- food delivery and online learning platform Academy -- in the country amid a global restructuring of its business.

The series of announcements have nonetheless prompted many to speculate that Amazon, which has deployed over $6.5 billion in its local business in the country, is slowly scaling down its operations in the South Asian market. The firm has seen several of its senior executives depart in recent months.

Forget winning, can Amazon survive in India?

India is a key overseas market for Amazon. But the company is lagging Walmart’s Flipkart and struggling to make inroads in smaller Indian cities and towns, according to a recent report by Sanford C. Bernstein. Amazon’s 2021 gross merchandise value in the country stood between $18 billion to $20 billion, lagging Flipkart’s $23 billion, the analysts said in a report to clients.

Amazon also faces competition from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, which launched grocery shopping on WhatsApp, and social commerce startups SoftBank-backed Meesho and Tiger Global-backed DealShare. It has so far offered “a weaker proposition in ‘new’ commerce” in the country, the report added.

At stake is one of the world’s last great growth markets. The e-commerce spending in India, the world’s second largest internet market, is expected to double in size to over $130 billion by 2025. Amazon has been attempting to increase its presence in India through stakes in local firms and has also aggressively explored partnerships with neighborhood stores.

The company attempted to acquire Future Retail, India’s second largest retail chain, but was outwitted by Ambani’s firm. (Amazon accused the estranged Indian partner and Reliance of fraud in newspaper ads.)

Amazon did not immediately say if it plans to close any other business line in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market

    Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Sunday the central bank will conduct a survey annually of financial institutions and companies, seeking ways to nurture the country's growing climate finance market. An initial survey in August showed "strong demand" in Japan for "green" bonds and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) debt instruments, Amamiya said. Some respondents said they faced challenges in obtaining information and appropriate methods for assessing risks associated with climate change, he said.

  • Eight Obscure JDM Cars

    How many of these Japanese rides do you already know?

  • Asian markets, crude drop on China protests

    Stocks and oil prices sank Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy.

  • Indian banks' loan growth to accelerate despite higher interest rates -Fitch

    Loan growth at Indian banks will accelerate to 13% in this fiscal year despite the RBI raising interest rates, as economic activity picks up after a pandemic led lull, Fitch Ratings said on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates by a total 190 basis points since May to fight inflation, which has only recently shown some signs of easing. While full-year growth will show a modest slowdown from the 17% pace seen in the first half, credit demand is expected to stay robust into the next financial year if economic expansion continued, Fitch added.

  • Thailand’s i-Tail Raises $588 Million Pricing IPO at Top of Band

    (Bloomberg) -- Pet food maker I-tail Corp. priced shares in its initial public offering at 32 baht each, the top of the marketed range in Thailand’s second-biggest listing this year.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumThe unit of frozen and seafood products maker Thai Union Group Pcl is offering 660 million shares, which were previously

  • Analysis: Vietnam's anti-graft crackdown chills supply chains, investment

    An anti-corruption drive in Vietnam has paralysed many routine transactions in the country, causing shortages of essential goods and dampening investor confidence in one of Asia's fastest growing economies. The Chinese-style campaign against graft has been under way since 2016, but a series of recent scandals have sparked new wide-ranging investigations, unnerving government officials who now fear being accused of corruption and are reluctant to greenlight procurement and investment. That chill has disrupted imports of drugs and petrol and investments in crucial energy and manufacturing projects, politicians, diplomats and executives said, in an economy that has become an increasingly important part of the global supply chain.

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumWest Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses. Prote

  • Insiders at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sold US$14m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    Many Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the...

  • Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution

    Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The ACLU’s court filing said the age requirement served no safety purpose and violates Ramey’s constitutional rights.

  • Jay Leno returns to stage after car fire injury

    Comedian Jay Leno is back on stage for the first time since being burned while working on one of his cars.

  • How old the stars of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' are compared to their characters' ages

    The coming-of-age HBO Max series, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

  • Minka Kelly Steps Out with Imagine Dragons Lead Singer Dan Reynolds

    Reynolds announced his split from his wife Aja Volkman in September

  • Elon Musk Email Was Old News. He Still Likes His Advice For Managers.

    An email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It turned out to be an old email, but Musk still fells the same way about meetings.

  • Oil prices slide as China's COVID protests spark demand worries

    (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer stoked concern about the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude dropped $2.43, or 2.9%, to trade at $81.20 a barrel at 0731 GMT, after diving more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session - its lowest since Jan. 4. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6%, while WTI fell 4.7%.

  • Elon Musk Encourages ‘Civil Debate’ on Twitter but Is Accused of Biased Suspension of Left-Leaning Accounts

    “How can these accounts participate in debate if they're suspended?” one Twitter user asked

  • What Elon Musk's 2-Year-Old Son Was Doing At Twitter Headquarters; Why The Company May Now Be Hiring

    After taking the helm at Twitter, Elon Musk conducted his first crucial meeting with its employees at the company headquarters in San Francisco. According to a report, Musk brought his 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii to the office while he was meeting with Twitter staff on the day his Twitter purchase was finalized. The Washington Post reported that on Oct. 27, Musk met with Twitter's Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth in a conference room to discuss plans for the company (Roth quit on Nov. 10). Durin

  • Company fires 2,700 workers while they were sleeping days before Thanksgiving

    Workers at Mississippi-based furniture company received text saying they were terminated right before midnight on 21 November

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession T

  • You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

    The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...

  • Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.

    The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.