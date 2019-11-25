Amazon has slashed prices on its devices for Black Friday

If you seem to be finding yourself deeper and deeper within the Amazon ecosystem these days, this Black Friday sale could be an affordable way to jump in with both feet. Amazon is discounting nearly all of its electronic devices for Black Friday and the sale has already started.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in - $24.99 (50% off)

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K lets you stream all of your favorite shows from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. This version of the device allows access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. The Fire Stick is currently 50% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to just $24.99, so get it while it's hot!

Insignia 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition - $99.99 (41% off)

If a Fire Stick is just one step too far down the road of "extra devices I definitely don't need," but you're still looking to get into the smart TV game, then a good option for you might be to bypass the stick entirely and get a whole new TV, the Fire TV edition of this Insignia to be precise. At 720p and 32", this probably won't be the living room hub you want to watch the big game on, but for an extra screen around the house the price is tough to beat. At 41% off the original price, this TV is knocked down to just $99.99 for Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation - $129.00 (35% off)