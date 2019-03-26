Amazon is slashing $80 off brand new Apple Watch Series 3 models right now

The Apple Watch Series 4 is a fantastic upgrade, but is it really a must-have compared to last year’s model? The larger displays are nice, but battery life hasn’t improved at all and the new processor isn’t so much faster that it warrants the added expense over the Apple Watch Series 3. That’s especially true right now, because Amazon is slashing a whopping $80 off 38mm and 42mm models! You can pick up a $309 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) for just $229 today, while the $279 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is on sale for just $199. Definitely pick one up before these deals are done.





Here are the highlights from the product page:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Aluminum case





