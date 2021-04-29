Amazon smashes Q1 2021 results

Ashley Gold
·1 min read

Amazon's first-quarter results blew past analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue on Thursday.

Why it matters: Amazon's business is more successful than ever as people still rely on its services while slowly digging out from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales surged 44% year-over-year to $108.5 billion and shares jumped 3.5% in extended trading.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

By the numbers:

  • Earnings: $15.79 per share vs. $9.54 per share expected, per CNBC

  • Revenue: $108.52 billion vs. $104.47 billion expected, per CNBC

  • Amazon Web Services had net sales of $13.5 billion, up 32% year over year

  • Advertising revenue is not broken out on its own, but is included in the "other" category, which saw revenues grow 77% year over year to $6.9 billion.

  • CEO Jeff Bezos said 175 million Amazon Prime members streamed content in 2021, with streaming hours up 71%.

Prime Day, a major revenue booster, will happen in June this year, the company announced. Last year, Prime Day was moved to October from July due to the pandemic.

Between the lines: Amazon touted massive financial success and its investments in worker safety, higher wages for operations workers and pandemic relief.

  • That's important for Amazon to highlight as the company faces scrutiny in the U.S. for its size and profits.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories