Amazon, SpaceX snag NASA space communications contracts

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX Starlink 5 satellites are pictured in the sky seen from Svendborg
Joey Roulette
·2 min read

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon's satellite venture, SpaceX's Starlink network and other satellite firms on Wednesday won a combined $278.5 million in contracts from NASA to demonstrate communications in space as the U.S. space agency moves to replace its current satellite network in orbit with privately-built systems.

NASA is increasingly looking to rely on private space companies for its operations and wants to stimulate more commercial activity in areas from space communications to sending humans to orbit.

Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites built to beam broadband internet to remote regions, won $67 million, while SpaceX's Starlink venture, a larger satellite-internet network with some 2,000 satellites in space already, received $70 million.

NASA uses its current system, called the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite network, to communicate with spacecraft in orbit, such as SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule when it ferries astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

"The goal here is really to get industry to kick in with us and develop these capabilities for customers that are not just NASA, but other space-based customers as well, hopefully bringing down our costs," Eli Naffah, the head of NASA's Communications Services Project, told Reuters.

Each company is expected to complete development and demonstrations of their satellites under the contract by 2025, NASA said in a statement.

The other awardees include Inmarsat, SES, Telesat and ViaSat. Competition is fierce primarily among Elon Musk's SpaceX, Amazon and Telesat to provide broadband internet from space, a costly commercial endeavor that could generate billions in revenue once fully operational, analysts say.

Starlink, while not yet completed, has thousands of customers in various countries. Amazon, further behind, aims to launch its first two prototype satellites in late 2022.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Surprised astronomers find new type of star explosion - a micronova

    Astronomers have detected a previously unknown type of stellar explosion called a micronova involving thermonuclear blasts at the polar regions of a type of burned-out star called a white dwarf after it has siphoned material from a companion star. The researchers said on Wednesday a micronova is by far the least powerful type of star explosions now known - less energetic than a blast called a nova in which a white dwarf's entire surface blows up and tiny compared to a supernova that occurs during the death throes of some giant stars. Micronovae are observed from Earth as bursts of light lasting about 10 hours.

  • Make Uranus mission your priority, Nasa told

    An influential panel of scientists wants to see a mission to the Solar System's seventh planet.

  • 'These fossils seal the deal': Pterosaur research challenges an old debate about feathers

    A few years ago, Maria McNamara was invited to Brussels by fellow paleontologist Pascal Godefroit and presented with an intriguing opportunity.

  • Hubble looks at a planet where vaporized rock may rain out as molten rock at night

    I used to live on the East Coast, and one of the reasons I moved away was because of the summer humidity. I couldn’t take it. It always felt like I was slowly melting. Given that, I will be crossing WASP-178 b off my vacation spot list. The humidity there is arguably worse, if by humidity you mean atmospheric content of vaporized rock. Yeah. New Hubble Space Telescope observations show that this gas giant planet is so hot that the atmosphere contains a significant amount of silicon monoxide (SiO

  • Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro design is jaw-dropping in this video

    Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is poised to usher in a slight but very distinct design change this year. The notch as we’ve come to know it will be gone, and in its place will be a hole-punch and pill-shaped display cutout. The overall aim of this design is to provide users with even more screen … The post Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro design is jaw-dropping in this video appeared first on BGR.

  • Florida Amusement Ride Operator's Mistake Led To Teen's Deadly Plunge, Officials Say

    A forensic analysis determined “misadjustments” allowed the teen to slip off the ride at Orlando's ICON Park last month, a state official said.

  • Unfavorable weather conditions leave astronauts stuck in space and on Earth

    NASA, Space-X Axiom-1 return delayed due to unfavorable Florida weather. Likely to cause a delay in Crew-4 launch and Crew-3 return.

  • Could the Robinhood Listing Launch Shiba Inu to $0.0001?

    After a lengthy wait, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced last week the addition of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its popular trading platform. Three other popular cryptocurrencies -- Solana, Compound, and Polygon -- can also now be bought and sold on Robinhood. Could the Robinhood listing even launch Shiba Inu to $0.001?

  • US science advisors desperately want to probe Uranus

    The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have released their newest decadal survey. Apparently, at the top of the list of priorities is a goal to probe Uranus. The report, which was published this year, calls for a spacecraft to orbit Uranus. That spacecraft would then map its gravitational and magnetic fields. It would … The post US science advisors desperately want to probe Uranus appeared first on BGR.

  • Kansas lands $650M biomanufacturing plant, 500 high-paying jobs from Scorpion Biological Services

    The state of Kansas and a subsidiary of a North Carolina-based public company revealed a plan to build a 500,000-square-foot, commercial-scale biomanufacturing plant. The development team for the $650 million project includes a well-known Kansas City-based company.

  • Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"

    Scientists at Europe's physics research centre will this week fire up the 27 kilometer-long Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, after a shutdown for maintenance and upgrades was prolonged by COVID-19 delays. "It's not flipping a button," Rende Steerenberg, in charge of control room operations, told Reuters. The batch of LHC collisions observed at CERN between 2010-2013 brought proof of the existence of the long-sought Higgs boson particle which, along with its linked energy field, is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago.

  • Local entrepreneur’s trip back from ISS delayed due to weather

    Axiom Space has announced the departure of Dayton-area entrepreneur Larry Connor and the rest of the AX-1 crew will be delayed due to weather.

  • Wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is only $32 today

    Unless you’re a regular BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of something called a wireless borescope camera before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what these little gadgets are. Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you’ll love it and you’ll … The post Wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is only $32 today appeared first on BGR.

  • Looking for a top-rated tablet? Get the 2021 Apple iPad on sale at Amazon today

    We found an Amazon deal that will save you $20 on the 2021 Apple iPad. Shop the top-rated tech today.

  • Chinese astronauts back home after historic 6-month mission in space

    Following a six-month mission aboard China’s Tiangong space station, three Chinese astronauts successfully made their return to Earth over the weekend. Also known as “taikonauts,” the crew of the Shenzhou 13 landed in the Inner Mongolia desert at 9:56 a.m. (local time) on April 16. The spacecraft is the second of four planned crewed missions and the fifth of 11 total missions to finish constructing Tiangong.

  • iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

    Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of … The post iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says appeared first on BGR.

  • Blue Origin re-evaluating if Pensacola ship Jacklyn will be used for rocket landings

    The fate of the Blue Origin ship Jacklyn appears to be up in the air as Jeff Bezos' rocket company is reevaluating if it will use the ship for booster rocket recovery.

  • How to Keep Spinach from Getting Slimy—Plus, What to Do If a Bag Is Partially Rotten

    We've all done it: bought a bag of spinach with the best of intentions, only to come across it later at the bottom of the crisper—wilted, withered and slimy. Why does spinach get slimy in the first place? And can you salvage the leaves that aren't? Read on to learn all this, plus more.

  • NASA's SLS will be rolled back to VAB for repairs further delaying Artemis I moon mission

    NASA's SLS rocket will be returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center for repairs before another attempt at wet dress rehearsal.

  • This budget-friendly smartphone is on sale for just $110 on Amazon — seriously!

    At just $110, this smartphone is a fraction of the cost of other name brands.