Amazon Spheres go green in support of veterans

If you’re feeling a twinge of envy while going by Amazon’s Downtown Seattle headquarters, it could be the lighting.

Amazon’s iconic Spheres were lit up in green on Monday and will stay that way through Sunday.

The look is part of Operation Green Light for Veterans.

The organization aims to raise awareness about the challenges veterans and military families face and the resources available to them.

Amazon, an official partner of the organization, says in addition to its Seattle and Arlington, Va., headquarters, 33 of its operations sites around the country will participate in the program through Nov. 12.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11.