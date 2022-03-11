Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

TipRanks
·3 min read

On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock.

And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly, Amazon announced it will split its stock 20 for 1.

Amazon's news was big enough that it's helped add nearly eight more percentage points to the stock price since the news broke. Big as the news was, though... the stock split is not the reason Deutsche Bank just initiated coverage of the stock. No, in a note delivered on Thursday, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz outlined several reasons to love Amazon stock, but the fact that management is chopping its stock price into lots of tiny pieces was not one of those reasons.

Instead, Horowitz said he's recommending that investors "buy" Amazon stock because:

  • Firstly, investors don't yet realize how powerful Amazon's retail revenue growth will be "post-Covid." (He actually believes that retail sales will grow 25% this year).

  • Secondly, the company's foray into the "multi-channel grocery" business is just getting started, and Amazon has only begun to win market share here.

  • Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon has $80 billion in "gross backlog additions" in its Amazon Web Services business , and "the margin implications at AWS as this backlog revenue flows through" are truly astounding -- and will yield operating income improvement in excess of what even analysts are expecting.

As Horowitz observes, Wall Street analysts currently forecast only 12.5% revenue growth for Amazon's e-commerce business in 2022 -- but he thinks the company will grow retail revenues twice as fast, with help from "ongoing share gains in the massive grocery market." Amazon, notes the analyst, is "ranked as the top grocer amongst consumers," and even post-Covid, he expects that consumers will do 85% of their grocery shopping online going forward.

And yet, while e-commerce is certainly Amazon's biggest business by revenue, when it comes to earning profit, Amazon's AWS cloud computing business is far more important to the company, generating nearly 75% of operating income last year. Going forward, AWS should continue to drive profits at Amazon, with Horowitz pointing out that "digital services / commerce in 2021 was estimated at ~$4tn" globally, but AWS to date has still "only captured 4% of this opportunity."

Going forward, Horowitz predicts AWS will grow from a $62 billion business in 2021, to $83 billion in 2022, and $107 billion in 2022 -- and even after that, the company's growth pathway should be a long one, with $3 trillion, $893 billion still remaining to be won. So long as AWS can "maintain its market leadership... as it leverages its increasingly robust up stack services while also focusing on verticalized offerings," Horowitz believes there are plenty more gains to be made from Amazon.com stock. (See AMZN stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Dow Jones Slumps As Inflation Soars; Amazon Surges On Split; Apple Stock Stumbles

    The Dow Jones dipped as inflation spiked. Apple stock the worst blue chip performer. Amazon stock gained on stock split news.

  • Will Amazon’s stock split land it in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Amazon could join the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the tech giant joined peers Apple and Alphabet in announcing a stock split.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon stock jumped Thursday as the e-commerce giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and authorized a $10 billion buyback plan.

  • SAP Seeks to Raise Fees on Largest Software Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is renegotiating the royalty fees it collects from its largest software sales partners, seeking to squeeze out more revenue from these relationships in exchange for better access to the German software giant’s technology and support. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products Af

  • Didi plummets 42% and extends pain for Chinese stocks as it halts plan to list shares on Hong Kong exchange

    Chinese stocks were already under pressure after the SEC identified five companies that could be delisted if they don't get audited in the US.

  • Oil prices rise, stocks fall as Russia-Ukraine peace talks fail

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action occurring in the Nasdaq heading into the final trading hour, along with volatility levels, Amazon and Tesla, Chinese stocks, and price actions surrounding commodities like wheat and crude oil.

  • Didi shares slump after report on suspension of HK-listing plans

    The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) told Didi executives that their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company and its bankers have halted work on the Hong Kong listing by way of introduction originally slated for around the summer of this year, according to the report. Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Niantic is shutting down Pokémon Go in Russia and Belarus

    Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Niantic has decided to shut down app downloads and support for Pokémon Go in both Russia and Belarus.

  • Hollywood producers leverage NFTs to give fans a chance to create movies

    Two movie producers are tapping into the NFT craze, and giving fans the chance to create content.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Some companies are still doing business in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss how notable companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Subway are hesitant to stop doing business in Russia amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Didi Plunges 42% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 42% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.The decision came as the Cyberspa

  • Gas prices are high and up another 7 cents nationwide. Here is the average price in each state.

    Even though gas prices are on the rise nationwide, some states are paying a lot more than others. See how your state compares.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999 and will give investors 19 additional shares for every share they hold. Trading based on the new share price will begin on June 6. Amazon's share split is similar to the one announced by Google parent Alphabet Inc last month.

  • U.S. to extend airplane, transit mask mandate through April 18

    President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18 as public health authorities review when mask requirements should be dropped, the White House confirmed. The move extends the current requirements that were set to expire March 18 by a month. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in statements Thursday that CDC will work with other government agencies "to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."