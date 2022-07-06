Amazon Will Take Stake in Grubhub, Offer Prime Users Membership

Amy Thomson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. agreed to take a stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s Grubhub and will offer its US Prime users a one-year membership to the food delivery service.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The membership agreement will renew every year unless Amazon or Grubhub terminates it, Amsterdam-based Just Eat said in a statement on Wednesday. Amazon will also receive the equivalent of a 2% stake in Grubhub’s common equity with options to increase the holding to 15%.

Just Eat will continue to explore a partial or full sale of Grubhub, the company said. The Dutch company announced plans to find an investor or bidder for the US business in April, less than a year after buying it for $7.3 billion.

Just Eat Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen is under pressure to find a way to reignite growth after a slew of competitors took market share and restaurants that had been closed during the Covid-19 lockdowns reopened to diners.

Read More: Just Eat Weighs Grubhub Sale in Tough Food Delivery Market

In a presentation to analysts and investors in October, Groen laid out a strategy to grow in the US, targeting suburbs in key markets and trialling mini warehouses in New York for faster order fulfillment.

The Amazon deal will be neutral for Grubhub’s financial results this year and add to cash flow and earnings starting in 2023. Amazon’s stake is in the form of warrants, which will vest depending on how well the partnership performs and how many new customers it attracts.

Just Eat shares rose in early trading in Amsterdam. The stock had declined 2.7% on Tuesday and are down 72% this year.

(Updates with background on sales process starting in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Strikes Partnership Deal with Grubhub That Could Include Small Equity Stake

    Amazon.com agreed to add Grubhub to its suite of Prime services in the U.S., in a deal that also gives the e-commerce giant the option to acquire a small stake, the parent of the food-ordering company said.

  • Stocks Fall in Asia While Crude Oil Holds Plunge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dipped in Asia on Wednesday as fears of an economic downturn lingered over financial markets, leaving the dollar hovering at the highest level in more than two years.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Fun

  • Russian base in Melitopol completely destroyed, city’s mayor says

    Ukrainian forces have completely destroyed a Russian forward base at the airfield in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on July 3.

  • Asian benchmarks mostly lower after tepid Wall St session

    Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after tepid trading on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession. Oil prices recouped some lost ground after plunging on Monday. Analysts said markets were focusing on a variety of risks, including inflation, oil prices, moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks on interest rates, political developments in Britain and worries over COVID-19.

  • Alphabet vs. Apple: Which FAANG Stock Does Wall Street Like the Most?

    FAANG stocks have been unable to steer clear of the market hailstorm that's hit the tech sector. Though high-flying hyper-growth stocks have dragged stocks lower in the first half, the fallen FAANG stocks still appear like great long-term holds, even as rates and recession risks rise by the month. Many may be quick to conclude that FAANG is dead. And although the acronym may be in need of an update following the epic blow-up of Meta and Netflix in the first half, I'd argue that the broader baske

  • Ukrainian army blows up warehouses with Russian artillery ammunition near Izyum

    Ukrainian forces have blown up a Russian ammunition depot near the Russian-held town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian army said on July 4.

  • Subway Series: 12 new sandwiches are here; here’s how to try one for free

    Sandwich lovers will notice some big changes to the menu at Subway restaurants nationwide, beginning Tuesday.

  • China leads losses across Asia as recession, rising COVID cases spark anxiety

    Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after tepid trading on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop

  • Oil Steadies Below $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUk

  • Subway adds new sandwiches one year after menu refresh, Chick-fil-A is still America’s favorite restaurant

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to detail Subway's latest menu additions, in addition to survey reports finding Chik-fil-A to be American consumers' favorite fast-food brand.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bucks Sanctions Gloom; Turkey Talks Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a far shallower recession than many initially forecast due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Ky

  • Why Apple’s BNPL efforts could mark a ‘tipping point’ in lending

    Apple Inc.'s expansion into buy-now pay-later financing could be just the beginning of an attempt to shake up the traditional payments system.

  • How Dunkin', Starbucks Are Making a Play For a New Market

    American companies have a history of trying to get in on ideas that originated in Asia. Take the Korean beauty market, or "K-beauty" as it's often called, which started to make headway into the United States around 2015.

  • Wall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already Here

    (Bloomberg) -- The recession calls are getting louder on Wall Street, but for many of the households and businesses who make up the world economy the downturn is already here.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hi

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • 'Minions' movie sees massive box office debut as 'gentleminions' TikTok trend takes off

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the box office debut for 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' and a TikTok trend that prompted Gen Z to attend the movie wearing suits.

  • Analysts Admit 10 Stocks Are Worth Way Less Than They Thought

    Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.

  • Micron’s Woes Are Trouble for Nvidia and These 5 Other Stocks, Analyst Says

    Needham's Rajvindra Gill reduced his forecasts for revenue for the companies after Micron Technology issued downbeat forecasts last week.