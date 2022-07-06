Amazon Will Take Stake in Grubhub, Offer Prime Users Membership
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. agreed to take a stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s Grubhub and will offer its US Prime users a one-year membership to the food delivery service.
The membership agreement will renew every year unless Amazon or Grubhub terminates it, Amsterdam-based Just Eat said in a statement on Wednesday. Amazon will also receive the equivalent of a 2% stake in Grubhub’s common equity with options to increase the holding to 15%.
Just Eat will continue to explore a partial or full sale of Grubhub, the company said. The Dutch company announced plans to find an investor or bidder for the US business in April, less than a year after buying it for $7.3 billion.
Just Eat Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen is under pressure to find a way to reignite growth after a slew of competitors took market share and restaurants that had been closed during the Covid-19 lockdowns reopened to diners.
Read More: Just Eat Weighs Grubhub Sale in Tough Food Delivery Market
In a presentation to analysts and investors in October, Groen laid out a strategy to grow in the US, targeting suburbs in key markets and trialling mini warehouses in New York for faster order fulfillment.
The Amazon deal will be neutral for Grubhub’s financial results this year and add to cash flow and earnings starting in 2023. Amazon’s stake is in the form of warrants, which will vest depending on how well the partnership performs and how many new customers it attracts.
Just Eat shares rose in early trading in Amsterdam. The stock had declined 2.7% on Tuesday and are down 72% this year.
(Updates with background on sales process starting in third paragraph)
