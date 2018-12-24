Amazon is still offering a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and $50 off Series 3

Maren Estrada

Amazon surprised us all over the weekend and slashed prices on a few different Apple Watch models just in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping. The biggest surprise was a rare discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 — it wasn’t a huge discount, but it’s less than Apple’s $429 retail price tag and Apple’s new Series 4 watches almost never see price cuts. Then on top of that, the still-great Apple Watch Series 3 got a big $50 price cut for the holidays. Well guess what: Both deals are still available right now!

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)

  • GPS
  • Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Digital Crown with haptic feedback
  • S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
  • Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
  • Swimproof

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $414.99

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm)

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00

BGR Top Deals:

  1. This $80 smartwatch is a better deal than any smartwatch on sale, and it lasts for 30 days per charge
  2. The only Nintendo Switch discount of the season is still available on Amazon, and you’ll get it before Christmas

Trending Right Now:

  1. Here are the most Googled queries in each state around Christmastime
  2. Prediction: As shows continue to leave Netflix, some people will return to DVDs
  3. Here’s why Amazon’s Alexa says random creepy things like ‘kill your foster parents’

See the original version of this article on BGR.com