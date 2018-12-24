Amazon is still offering a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and $50 off Series 3

Amazon surprised us all over the weekend and slashed prices on a few different Apple Watch models just in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping. The biggest surprise was a rare discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 — it wasn’t a huge discount, but it’s less than Apple’s $429 retail price tag and Apple’s new Series 4 watches almost never see price cuts. Then on top of that, the still-great Apple Watch Series 3 got a big $50 price cut for the holidays. Well guess what: Both deals are still available right now!
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)
- GPS
- Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
- Electrical and optical heart sensors
- Digital Crown with haptic feedback
- S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
- Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
- Swimproof
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $414.99
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm)
- GPS + Cellular
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimproof
- watchOS 5
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00
