Amazon is still offering a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and $50 off Series 3

Amazon surprised us all over the weekend and slashed prices on a few different Apple Watch models just in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping. The biggest surprise was a rare discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 — it wasn’t a huge discount, but it’s less than Apple’s $429 retail price tag and Apple’s new Series 4 watches almost never see price cuts. Then on top of that, the still-great Apple Watch Series 3 got a big $50 price cut for the holidays. Well guess what: Both deals are still available right now!

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)

GPS

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Swimproof

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $414.99

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm)

GPS + Cellular

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof

watchOS 5

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $359.00

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $359.00



