Amazon: Strong Enough to Make It Through Current Headwinds

TipRanks
·2 min read

Ecommerce is currently faced with several headwinds. Not only have consumers’ spending habits shifted following the reopening of the economy and returning from online to offline, but the segment is also under pressure from broader macro developments such as high inflation and the prospect of a looming recession.

As consumers now have more options and spend more on travel and experiences, over the near term, JMP analyst Nicholas Jones expects “incremental discretionary dollars to shift more toward offline alternatives.” However, over the next couple of quarters, as consumer behavior normalizes in the post-pandemic world, Jones anticipates online will “continue gaining share from offline.”

In the meantime, the analyst believes Amazon (AMZN) has got what it takes to make it through this trying period.

“Though near-term e-commerce pressures will likely impact Amazon, we view it as well positioned to navigate inflationary headwinds and likely to show resilience through a potential recession,” Jones wrote.

Amazon – both the company and the stock – has been hit hard in 2022. Q1 earnings were a big disappointment as growth stuttered while the company reported its first quarterly loss since Q2 2015. The main culprits for the weak showing are well-known by now. Inflation pressurizing costs, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Omicron and rising fuel prices, amongst others.

While these near-term pressures are unlikely to completely abate for now, some are expected to moderate as the year progresses, and Jones thinks 2H22 will bring with it some improved conditions.

“More importantly,” the analyst went on to say, “given the ongoing longer-term shift of commerce from offline to online, we anticipate more leverage in 2023 and beyond.”

And if you think the growth runway for the ecommerce giant is capped by now, think again.

In The U.S., which is one of the “most mature” ecommerce markets, ecommerce sales reached $871 billion last year, representing 13.2% of all retail sales. By 2025, ecommerce sales are expected to reach $1.2 trillion and account for 15% of total U.S. retail sales. Jones reckons that in 2021, Amazon’s share of the market stood at 56%, but by 2025, expects this to increase to almost 58%.

As such, Jones launches coverage on AMZN stock with an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating and $3,450 price target. What does this mean for investors? Potential upside of 42% from current levels. (To watch Jones’ track record, click here)

Overall, 38 Wall Street analysts have posted reviews on AMZN over the past three months, and barring one Hold and Sell, each, all the others are positive, providing the tech giant's stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $3,603 and change, making room for one-year gains of 48%. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • iRobot (IRBT) Introduces iRobot OS Home Operating System

    iRobot's (IRBT) iRobot OS comes with pet-friendly features and helps enhance the user's cleaning experience at home.

  • Dream’s Cooper Says Trudeau Threat Against REITs Is a ‘Sideshow’

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s threat to change tax rules for real estate investment trusts is a “sideshow” that will do nothing to affect home prices in Canada, according to one of the country’s largest publicly-traded real estate developers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsRe

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • How Much Real Estate Should Be in Your Portfolio?

    When diversifying your portfolio with alternative assets like real estate, it's common to wonder how much real estate should be in your portfolio. While many people own the home they live in, generally that's not considered a real estate investment. … Continue reading → The post How Much Real Estate Should Be in Your Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Roku, Peloton, and Beyond Meat Fell Today

    Rising long-term rates and negative commentary from a big CEO sent high-growth consumer discretionary names downwards.

  • Amazon stock rises toward best 5-day stretch in 7 years

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged higher Wednesday, putting them on track for the best five-day stretch in seven years, as they bucked a selloff in the broader market.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys After Delta Sees More Demand, Higher Costs?

    Delta Air Lines said it expected second-quarter sales to rebound to 2019 levels. Are any airline stocks buys now?

  • Nvidia Is Named a Top Semi Stock at BofA. Here’s What It Likes About the Stock.

    Nvidia, as well as fellow semiconductor businesses Marvell and AMD, all can greatly benefit from continued growth in cloud computing, says BofA analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg powered the growth of the world's biggest social network, is leaving the company after 14 years, she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Sandberg's departure marks an end of an era for Facebook-owner Meta, which is shifting its focus toward hardware products and the "metaverse" after years of scandals over privacy abuses and the spread of conspiratorial content on its platforms.

  • Real estate is still hot — so how can I take advantage of the rate-hike worries? These 3 REITs let you invest in high-quality property without millions of dollars

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats On Economic Data, 'Hurricane Dimon'

    Rate-hike odds rose on hot jobs data and fresh Fed comments. JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon sees an economic "hurricane."

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As an established leader in the technology sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a long history of strong business results in producing the computer chips that power our digital world. Let's dig into Nvidia's recent earnings results to see what has led this business to the outsized results it has provided its long-term shareholders. Since its beginning as a producer of PC graphics cards, Nvidia has grown its business to include several areas of chip production, powering many different markets, including scientific computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t