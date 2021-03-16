'It's too low and should be raised:' Amazon study backs minimum wage hike

Julia La Roche
·Correspondent
·5 min read

An overwhelming majority of Americans think the current federal minimum wage is too low, according to a study commissioned by Amazon (AMZN) in partnership with market research firm Ipsos, and more than half support a federal minimum wage hike to $15 per hour.

The survey, published on Tuesday and conducted between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8, polled 6,354 Americans to gather their thoughts on the current federal minimum wage, and the potential impact of boosting that wage on peoples’ lives.

According to the survey, a vast majority of Americans are actually unaware of the current federal minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour. Approximately 48% of respondents guessed that the minimum wage is actually more generous than what it actually is. 

Upon learning about the current minimum wage, 80% of respondents said the amount is too low. In addition, approximately 56% of respondents said they support the push to increase the federal minimum wage to $15, the survey showed.

“Amazon commissioned this research to highlight the obstacles that those earning less than $15 an hour must overcome on a daily basis," the report's authors wrote. "Amazon agrees with the majority of Americans that the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is too low and should be raised,” it added.

The study comes as Amazon, one of the largest names in Corporate America, finds itself on the defensive for its labor practices, which has put the retail giant in the crosshairs of a number of pro-labor politicians. 

Critics claim that raising the minimum wage would be costly for smaller retailers that can't afford to pay higher wages, and would likely cost jobs. And to be certain, 56% of the respondents to Amazon's study believed a $15 hourly rate could negatively impact employers in general.

Still, the study provides unlikely support for a position backed by many of Amazon's most vocal opponents, which have called for a minimum wage hike. Just weeks ago, an effort to include one in the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill failed in the Senate.

In recent years, Amazon has advocated for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15, highlighting in the research that the current minimum wage sits at $7.25 an hour, a level unchanged since July 2009, the longest stretch without an increase.

Support from Gen Z, Millennials

Protesters calling for higher wages for fast-food workers stand outside a McDonald&#39;s restaurant in Oakland, California December 5, 2013. The group, which numbered about 200, shut down the store for more than half an hour as part of a daylong nationwide strike demanding a $15 dollar minimum wage. REUTERS/Noah Berger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST FOOD)
Protesters calling for higher wages for fast-food workers stand outside a McDonald's restaurant in Oakland, California December 5, 2013. The group, which numbered about 200, shut down the store for more than half an hour as part of a daylong nationwide strike demanding a $15 dollar minimum wage. REUTERS/Noah Berger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST FOOD)

Some 80% of Americans surveyed by Amazon think large employers — companies with 500 or more employees — should play a role in raising the federal minimum wage.

When it comes to specific actions, 44% of respondents believe businesses should set their own minimum wage to $15 an hour, and 37% think companies should advocate for the government to raise the minimum to $15 and 28% believe other companies should push peers to set a $15 minimum wage.

In October 2018, Amazon raised its own minimum wage to $15 for all U.S. employees, though it also phased out its RSU grant program at the same time. As one of the nation’s largest employers, Amazon said it “will continue using its position to encourage other large companies to raise their wages and to lobby members of Congress and state legislatures to raise the minimum wage.”

Amazon's survey found that younger generations are more likely to support a federal minimum wage hike, with 70% of Gen Z and 71% of Millennials in favor of a $15 minimum, compared to 59% of Gen X and 56% of Baby Boomers. 

Most Black and Latinos overwhelmingly support a $15 wage at 93% and 84%, respectively, compared to 52% of white Americans, the survey found. The bulk of Democratic respondents, 92%, support the $15 minimum wage proposal compared to 24% of Republicans. While 76% of Republicans oppose an increase to $15, 60% believe the current $7.25 minimum wage is too low.

In the report, Amazon noted that one in five working Americans earns less than $15 an hour. Those lower-wage earners are likely to be female, younger, less educated, Black or Latino, and living in rural areas, the study said.

When it comes to impact, 70% of respondents believe increasing the federal minimum wage t $15 would positively impact employees in general. According to the study, 55% said a $15 minimum wage would have “no impact” on them personally, while 27% said it would positively impact them individually.

More than half of Americans think a $15 minimum would also benefit the country (55%), community (54%), and the economy (54%).

With 70% of the U.S. GDP coming from consumption, Amazon also argues that a $15 wage will contribute to a more prosperous economy.

“Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour will help supercharge that recovery and help those who need it most. Boosting the income of those at the bottom end of the pay scale means that, instead of just trying to survive, they have the opportunity to participate in the economic recovery,” Amazon wrote.

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian Oil Surge To China Hurts OPEC Efforts To Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent crude is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.” China’s private players in the oil industry are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Rand Corporation’s been designing war games with the Pentagon since the 1950s, modelling such hard-nosed security scenarios as a two-front U.S. war with China and Russia. Now the think tank is turning its realpolitik tool kit to a question more often associated with environmental dreamers: How will clean energy change the world?Rand is among the small but growing number of research organizations, universities and at least one European government that have started gaming out the gritty geopolitical implications of a globe dominated by green energy. It’s the latest sign that the once quaint idea of renewable energy displacing fossil fuels has gone mainstream.Last year was a turning point. China, the world’s biggest polluter, finally joined the cascade of nations and companies setting target dates for carbon neutrality. The European Union for the first time generated more electricity from carbon-free sources than polluting ones. Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, bringing an ambitious climate agenda to the White House. Addressing the United Nations Security Council last month, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ridiculed those who still think of climate change as “green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging tofu munchers,” unsuited to serious diplomacy.Read More: The New Energy Giants Are Renewable CompaniesSome experts even predict that the end of an era defined by uneven access to fossil fuel deposits will produce a security dividend, similar to the one that followed the end of the Cold War. After all, a latter-day Saddam Hussein would have little reason to invade Kuwait to seize its solar parks, as he did in 1990 for its oil wells, because there would no longer be anything special about Kuwait’s patch of desert. It would be cheaper to buy panels to put on his own.“Anyone can now become an energy player, that is the nature of renewable energy,’’ says former Iceland President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, who chaired an international commission on the geopolitics of the energy transition. Grimsson has already seen the green future. Iceland’s energy mix is 85% renewable, and all its electricity is generated from clean sources. The last time his island nation saw conflict with another country over resources, it was about fish. “You need a new geopolitical model, you cannot simply put renewables into the old coal and oil model,” Grimsson says.Until renewable dominance is reached, though, oil could have a long and destructive tail. For about three centuries, access to fossil fuels has shaped the rise and fall of great powers. Plentiful, well-located coal mines helped fire Britain’s industrial revolution and the expansion of its empire. Oil and gas fueled the former Soviet Union’s military power and shaped “the American century,” including U.S. alliances and fleet deployments.“We’re not even close to a world dominated by renewables,’’ says Andreas Goldthau, who heads a project at German’s University of Erfurt that seeks to figure out the systemic impacts of the shift to clean energy.Changing such a fundamental driver of the global pecking order could have multiple consequences. Vladimir Putin might struggle to sustain Russia’s rise as an “energy superpower.” An implosion of the U.S. shale industry, combined with China’s dominance in renewables manufacturing, could define the 21st century’s great superpower contest. The rationale for American alliances and military bases in the Middle East would weaken. A sudden loss of oil revenues could trigger Arab Spring-style revolts against the most brittle petrostate autocracies. The one thing we know about transitions, Goldthau says, is that “they are never, never linear.’’ Think of the post-Cold War Yugoslav conflicts, or the shift away from planned economies that the former communist bloc began in the late 1980s. Many ex-republics, from Ukraine to Turkmenistan, remain in turmoil or stalled well short of market democracy 30 years later. Nor do transitions necessarily end with a neatly tied bow. The Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil has mapped out coal’s fall from 95% of primary energy use in 1900, to just 26% a century later. Yet in absolute terms, global consumption rose from an estimated 800 million tons a year in 1900 to about 5.5 billion tons today. Though the same might not happen to oil, the fuel is likely to burn much longer than most climate scientists would prefer.Read More: Peak Oil is Suddenly Upon UsIt’s hard to see a smooth, rapid energy transition taking place in the current competitive and nationalistic environment, says Eirik Waerness, chief economist of Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor ASA. He took part in Grimsson’s commission, and generally agrees with its optimistic conclusions. “For the energy transition to happen fully, we probably need a relatively benign geopolitical climate,” Waerness says. “There is to some extent a virtuous circle we have to create here.”While the sources of clean energy are available to everyone, the battle will be over who profits from the products used to harness them. Solar panels, wind turbines and batteries will be in such demand that countries are already jostling to make sure they get their share of the pie. Many will get left behind.About 60% of solar panels are manufactured by Chinese companies, a level of market influence the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries can only dream of when it comes to oil. That creates a big trade advantage, but not one President Xi Jinping can easily leverage for geopolitical ends.“What are you worried about? You buy it, you run it and once you have what you have they can’t take it away from you,” says Karen Smith Stegen, a professor of political science at Jacobs University in Bremen, Germany, who has examined the potential of 165 countries to emerge from the transition as political winners and losers. Global inequalities and rivalries will instead likely center on access to technology and finance, standard setting and control of key raw materials. China controls more than 90% of some of the rare earth metals needed for electric vehicles and offshore wind turbines. It already used that monopoly power once, cutting off Japan’s supply after a 2010 clash near islands both nations claim to own. Japan has since reduced the share of its rare earth imports that come from China by more than a third to reduce its exposure.In November, Johnson’s U.K. will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where countries will negotiate the rules for the road ahead. Leaders want to make sure everyone else is doing their fair share to cut emissions, and that their countries don't lose out.That fear could lead to what German economist Hans-Werner Sinn has called the “green paradox.” He argues the transition could prompt oil producers—especially those with high extraction costs or shallow reserves—to start pumping as fast as they can while demand lasts. The increased supply would boost carbon emissions and also lower the price of crude, making it more competitive with renewables and slowing the move to cleaner energy.Cheap oil could also decimate the budgets of fragile regimes before they have time to find other sources of revenue. A February study by U.K. think tank Carbon Tracker found that 40 fossil-fuel dependent governments would suffer an average 51% drop in oil and gas revenues if global climate targets are met. That could destabilize governments and leave the likes of Nigeria or Iraq unable to afford security to deal with threats from terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram and Islamic State. A report last month by the European Council on Foreign Relations concluded that rich countries will have to help plug the financial holes. The EU’s Green Deal, in particular, it said could have as great an effect on regional geopolitics as on the Earth’s climate. The bloc produces less than 10% of global CO₂ emissions, but neighbors such as Algeria, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey depend on its market to buy a large share of their exports. Many of these are carbon intensive and vulnerable to the EU’s planned carbon border tax. And there’s no guarantee that making nations more energy self-sufficient will reduce conflict. Oil is the most actively traded commodity on the planet, and any steep decline in demand would reduce those interactions. “What we know is trade is a good thing,” says Goldthau at the University of Erfurt. “When states are interdependent they have a lower appetite for conflict.”Back at Rand, senior policy researcher Benjamin Preston has divided the world into three categories. The first consists of countries such as Iceland, which already made the transition and have little more at stake. The second are the export-dependent petrostates that have most to lose.The third and least-studied cohort is the array of countries in between that are both producers and consumers of fossil fuels. The temptation for these hybrid cases will be to decarbonize their own economies, while maximizing revenue from exports of oil, gas and coal, Preston says. That’s a wild card with potential to impact both international politics and the duration of the transition. Take China, which has installed more solar capacity than the rest of the world combined, but is also exporting even more coal-fired generation capacity. In one case, it literally dismantled an aging plant in Hunan province to reconstruct in Cambodia. Australia, another solar success story, recently opened a new coal mine to supply India, and greenlit the development of another $1 billion facility aimed at the Asian market.The U.S., meanwhile, is hardly shutting down the fracking industry that for more than a decade has boosted its economy. Meghan O’Sullivan, director of Harvard’s geopolitics of energy initiative, has argued that shale also gives the U.S. significant foreign policy freedom. The added supply reduced potential for blowback from oil-price effects when America levied sanctions against Iran, blocking its oil from the global market. As renewables expand, jobs and revenues in the U.S. and other hybrid nations will become increasingly dependent on decisions that other countries make about whether to go on importing their fossil fuels, according to Rand’s Preston. That’s unlikely to fast-track a more peaceful renewable future. The trick, he says, will be to “enable safe landings for all the countries that have this kind of dependency on existing fossil fuels, but without shutting down the transition altogether.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • Meghan Markle said in 2015 that she bought a $5,800 Cartier watch to pass down to her future daughter

    In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Meghan Markle said she bought a Cartier watch and had it engraved in the hopes of gifting it to her daughter one day.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.

  • How #FreeBritney went from dismissed fans to serious reform advocates

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

    At least 16 of the more than 50 countries allowed to use the vaccine have issued temporary bans.

  • Senate confirms Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the US's first Native American Cabinet secretary

    Haaland will play a key role in pursuing Biden's climate agenda, which involves fossil-fuel production and environmental regulations on federal lands.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting EU vaccinations

    Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the World Health Organization (WHO) said there was no proven link and people should not panic. Still, the decision by the European Union's three biggest countries to put inoculations with the AstraZeneca shot on hold threw the already struggling vaccination campaign in the 27-nation EU into disarray. Denmark and Norway stopped giving the shot last week after reporting isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count.

  • Oscars 2021: The nominations in full

    The films, actors, directors and production talent who are in the running for golden statuettes.

  • Old Nazis Don’t Deserve a Pass Just Because They’re Old

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/US Justice DepartmentIn February, a 95-year-old man was deported to Germany, a year after he was found to have served as a guard at Meppen, a Nazi concentration sub-camp of Neuengamme. It wasn’t one of the worst camps—it had no modern gas chambers, but instead relied on the old-school expedient of working the prisoners to death. An assemblage of Danes, Dutch, French, Italians, Jews, Latvians, Poles, and Russians were forced by the guards to dig anti-tank fortifications during the winter of 1945, “to the point of exhaustion and death.”This particular guard, Friedrich Karl Berger, who had lived in comfort and safety in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, since 1959, enjoying, presumably, all the benefits of life in the U.S. for law-abiding citizens who keep their heads down, claimed he was 1.) just following orders, 2.) they’d made him do it, 3.) he hadn’t been there long, and 4.) he couldn’t be tied to any particular murder.Elderly Nazis Laugh as They Recall Massacring JewsThat defense, however, which had worked to the advantage of so many death-camp low lives in the past, proved outdated, and had since John Demjanjuk, a death camp guard who’d been living his own version of the American good life as an auto worker near Cleveland, was convicted in 2011 on 28,000 counts of accessory to murder. This legal construct gave prosecutors a way in, since it had proved nearly impossible to pin specific deaths on the surviving perpetrators, particularly as years went by.And it came just in time. The last of these war criminals are now in their nineties, some older. One former guard under indictment in Germany is 100. Apologists for these ancient criminals are suggesting that bygones be bygones. That we the people let them live out their lives in whatever peace they have conjured for themselves. That we “leave justice to God.” Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/US Justice Department This argument might better wash if there were evidence of some moral atonement on the part of the perps. But they, for the most part, seem to have walked away from the death camps, whistling a merry tune. Some were helped to South America via the Ratline, with our CIA paving the way. Josef Mengele, the sadist who found his spiritual home at Auschwitz and whose only regret was that the killing didn’t reach its ultimate conclusion, lived pleasantly amidst friends and supporters in São Paulo till he drowned swimming at his leisure on a beautiful beach. That list goes on, and on, not excluding the princes of commerce, most of whom profited from slave labor. Bayer, Siemens, I.G. Farben, Krupp, Mercedes, and Volkswagen built their factories right next to the death camps and signed contracts with the SS, who would provide a specified supply of guards, dogs and whips, along with steady replacements for prisoners who would, it was understood, be worked to death. None of those responsible paid any significant price.In light of this, these last old Nazis being dragged in to face the music at this point look like very small fry, as indeed they were and are. On the other hand, as Raul Hilberg pointed out in Claud Lanzmann’s film Shoah and elsewhere, it was these cogs on whom the whole death machine depended. Without the guards at the camps, or the schedulers of the trains full of prisoners, running with storied efficiency day and night, or the wholesalers of the barely used baby clothes flooding from Auschwitz into Berlin, none of it would have worked, or not nearly so seamlessly. Even a guard who didn’t personally sic his dog on a faltering inmate or turn a beautiful young girl over to Ilse Koch to make her skin into gloves, was, if you stand back a bit, guilty.And where there’s guilt, there’s also a need for justice. Without it, one is left with resignation, fine for a Buddhist monk in a rhododendron forest, but not quite the thing for a judge and jury in contemporary America—not to mention a general public, who have by now read Anne Frank and Night. Who had to watch last month as home-grown Nazis sporting “Camp Auschwitz” hoodies beat our own police officers to death.As we seek justice in Washington for these contemporary crazed haters, who, by the way, we can easily see standing shoulder to shoulder with the last of these indicted Nazis, whip or club or fire extinguisher in hand, we are reminded viscerally of why it matters so much. As Hannah Arendt wrote in Eichmann in Jerusalem, what we as a society are saying is that “Something happened… to which we cannot reconcile ourselves.”Nor are we, as Americans whose fathers and grandfather fought and died to stop the Nazis, willing yet to reconcile ourselves to what happened to men, women, and children at their hands, not while there is still some measure of punishment to be meted out. It’s true that these last convicts are old, but “Justice has no expiration date,” as Christoph Heubner, vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee put it.Berger protested his deportation to a judge. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous—I cannot believe it. You’re forcing me out of my home.”Welcome to the Holocaust, Mr. Berger.Victoria Shorr is the author of the novel The Plum Trees, a story of loss and survival during the Holocaust.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • The Talk: Sharon Osbourne's show off air after row over Piers Morgan

    The Talk is suspended after a row between Sharon Osbourne and one of her co-hosts about Piers Morgan.

  • Grammy Awards 2021: Red carpet in pictures

    The stars swapped their lockdown outfits for glad rags on "music's biggest night".